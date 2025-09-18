Made several small (and one greatly requested) updates!



Aside from addressing minor collision issues, missing pieces of info from several equipment descriptions, and resistance oversights on early-game enemies...



The player(s) (YOU) can now adjust the game's Battle Speed !



It's right there in the Options menu for you to access from the very beginning!



This should make repeat playthroughs far more enjoyable, and is otherwise there for everyone to make use of if it's something they want to utilize!