 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20024408 Edited 18 September 2025 – 01:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Made several small (and one greatly requested) updates!

Aside from addressing minor collision issues, missing pieces of info from several equipment descriptions, and resistance oversights on early-game enemies...

The player(s) (YOU) can now adjust the game's Battle Speed!

It's right there in the Options menu for you to access from the very beginning!

This should make repeat playthroughs far more enjoyable, and is otherwise there for everyone to make use of if it's something they want to utilize!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2769211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link