* Added: Analytics and Crashes Opt-in popup on main menu (only once)

* Added: Analytics and Crashes Opt-in toggle in options menu (disabled by default)

* Fixed: Added more delay between open/close tech and pause menu to see if the xbox controller issue is solved.

* Fixed: Main menu press any key is any key now.

* Fixed: Instructions now says press submit to continue.

* Fixed: Feedback on UI when not enough resources wasn't working.

* Fixed: Anomaly had extra difficulty after adjusting projectile spawn position, reduced projectile speed and spawn position a bit and added some vfx to show incoming attack.

* Changed: Cheats are now disabled by default (can be activated with -cheats command line).

* Changed: Reduced a bit chance of blueprints per level.