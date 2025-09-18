* Added: Analytics and Crashes Opt-in popup on main menu (only once)
* Added: Analytics and Crashes Opt-in toggle in options menu (disabled by default)
* Fixed: Added more delay between open/close tech and pause menu to see if the xbox controller issue is solved.
* Fixed: Main menu press any key is any key now.
* Fixed: Instructions now says press submit to continue.
* Fixed: Feedback on UI when not enough resources wasn't working.
* Fixed: Anomaly had extra difficulty after adjusting projectile spawn position, reduced projectile speed and spawn position a bit and added some vfx to show incoming attack.
* Changed: Cheats are now disabled by default (can be activated with -cheats command line).
* Changed: Reduced a bit chance of blueprints per level.
Playtest - Updates Note v.0.6.16
Update notes via Steam Community
