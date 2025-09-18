 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20024317
Update notes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Fixed entity-related bugs

  • Added new rooms in Terror Hotel

  • Various other bug fixes

PS: More updates are coming soon! Development has officially resumed, and I’ll keep building on what I started — doing my best to make it even better.

Changed files in this update

