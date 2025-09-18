 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20024306 Edited 18 September 2025 – 01:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Its been a fun couple of days seeing everyone's reaction to the final game as people make their way though the stages and story. Thanks once again to everyone that played the open beta and helped make the launch so smooth.

That being said there were a few small issues that popped up over the last couple of days, so this patch addresses the majority of those issues:

Adjustments

  • Added a new Epitaph Breakthrough Upgrade: Subcriticality, removes the juggle cap on orbs

  • Rally trickshot now scales linearly when stacked

  • Frame Interpolation now shortens the pre-sweetspot arc time of orbs

  • Reduced Stage 1 shop prices by ~20%

  • Prevented Shielded Enemies antiupgrade giving enemies swap shields during final boss fight

  • Adjusted menu music to be the updated track from the OST

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Solidarity would be obtained multiple times

  • Fixed issues with Thistle and Epitaph skin unlocks

  • Fixed an issue with some Elite skins not displaying

  • Fixed an issue with Cuckoo memories not greying out

  • Fixed some menu spacing issues with other languages

  • Many localization and typo fixes

Known Issues which will be addressed later this week/early next:

  • Sol and Puukko can have an overlapping cutscene

  • Ending can have layering issues

  • Gamepad Thistle issues

We will continue to monitor bug reports and feedback so please keep them coming!

Changed files in this update

