Hello everyone! Its been a fun couple of days seeing everyone's reaction to the final game as people make their way though the stages and story. Thanks once again to everyone that played the open beta and helped make the launch so smooth.

That being said there were a few small issues that popped up over the last couple of days, so this patch addresses the majority of those issues:

Adjustments

Added a new Epitaph Breakthrough Upgrade: Subcriticality, removes the juggle cap on orbs

Rally trickshot now scales linearly when stacked

Frame Interpolation now shortens the pre-sweetspot arc time of orbs

Reduced Stage 1 shop prices by ~20%

Prevented Shielded Enemies antiupgrade giving enemies swap shields during final boss fight

Adjusted menu music to be the updated track from the OST

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Solidarity would be obtained multiple times

Fixed issues with Thistle and Epitaph skin unlocks

Fixed an issue with some Elite skins not displaying

Fixed an issue with Cuckoo memories not greying out

Fixed some menu spacing issues with other languages

Many localization and typo fixes

Known Issues which will be addressed later this week/early next:

Sol and Puukko can have an overlapping cutscene

Ending can have layering issues

Gamepad Thistle issues

We will continue to monitor bug reports and feedback so please keep them coming!