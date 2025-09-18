Hello everyone! Its been a fun couple of days seeing everyone's reaction to the final game as people make their way though the stages and story. Thanks once again to everyone that played the open beta and helped make the launch so smooth.
That being said there were a few small issues that popped up over the last couple of days, so this patch addresses the majority of those issues:
Adjustments
Added a new Epitaph Breakthrough Upgrade: Subcriticality, removes the juggle cap on orbs
Rally trickshot now scales linearly when stacked
Frame Interpolation now shortens the pre-sweetspot arc time of orbs
Reduced Stage 1 shop prices by ~20%
Prevented Shielded Enemies antiupgrade giving enemies swap shields during final boss fight
Adjusted menu music to be the updated track from the OST
Fixes
Fixed an issue where Solidarity would be obtained multiple times
Fixed issues with Thistle and Epitaph skin unlocks
Fixed an issue with some Elite skins not displaying
Fixed an issue with Cuckoo memories not greying out
Fixed some menu spacing issues with other languages
Many localization and typo fixes
Known Issues which will be addressed later this week/early next:
Sol and Puukko can have an overlapping cutscene
Ending can have layering issues
Gamepad Thistle issues
We will continue to monitor bug reports and feedback so please keep them coming!
