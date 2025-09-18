- Removed Falling off of the raft due to high waves was annoying, so I removed this mechanic all together.
- Bugfix Fireplace hitbox no longer makes it hard to place cooking structures over it.
- Bugfix Wheelbarrow save location no longer makes it hover when loading back in.
- Bugfix Resources should no longer get stuck in flight to resource piles. This would cause resources to become non-interactable which was incredibly confusing and annoying.
- Bugfix Automatic doors fixed to no longer get stuck not opening.
- Bugfix Filling in dug holes now has additional protection to not close in the player which would cause the player to fall through the ground.
- Bugfix Fixed Portuguese translation for "Fill Hole".
Patch Notes for 9/17/2025
