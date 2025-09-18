 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20024301 Edited 18 September 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Removed Falling off of the raft due to high waves was annoying, so I removed this mechanic all together.
  • Bugfix Fireplace hitbox no longer makes it hard to place cooking structures over it.
  • Bugfix Wheelbarrow save location no longer makes it hover when loading back in.
  • Bugfix Resources should no longer get stuck in flight to resource piles. This would cause resources to become non-interactable which was incredibly confusing and annoying.
  • Bugfix Automatic doors fixed to no longer get stuck not opening.
  • Bugfix Filling in dug holes now has additional protection to not close in the player which would cause the player to fall through the ground.
  • Bugfix Fixed Portuguese translation for "Fill Hole".

Changed files in this update

Depot 3528591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link