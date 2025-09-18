 Skip to content
Major 18 September 2025 Build 20024212 Edited 18 September 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Color letter is changed to black of all minigames

IA boxing fixed

IA Racing fixed

New Scoring System all minigames

and many minor bug fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2272931
  • Loading history…
