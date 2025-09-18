Color letter is changed to black of all minigames
IA boxing fixed
IA Racing fixed
New Scoring System all minigames
and many minor bug fixed
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Color letter is changed to black of all minigames
IA boxing fixed
IA Racing fixed
New Scoring System all minigames
and many minor bug fixed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update