COOP
Fixed a bug where clients instantly got a “You lose” on the first click.
Defeat timing feels better: the loss screen doesn’t slam in before animations finish.
Mine hits now animate consistently before the bomb shows, matching the host.
Versus
Results now update correctly for everyone. “Waiting” clears when players finish.
Host and clients both see the results panel populate as people finish.
Player list progress bars and timers update reliably (including the host).
Leaving a Versus game returns everyone to the lobby (no accidental swap into Co‑op).
Gameplay & VFX
Bomb clicks now play the same reveal/shockwave animation before showing the bomb.
Loss is more dramatic: after all bombs finish revealing, flags show green/red to indicate right/wrong.
With effects off, mines reveal instantly and the loss screen appears right away (speed mode).
First-click openings are less likely to be perfect squares/rectangles for a more interesting start. After a lot of testing, I've found this to be extremely reliable, no more initial guessing. This doesn't mean the whole board is no-guess; but at least the start isn't.
UI & Controls
Clicking UI no longer triggers board clicks underneath.
New “Increase Difficulty” button: jumps to the next difficulty and restarts the run.
Leaderboards
“Impossible” difficulty now uploads correctly as “Impossible” (was misreported as “Expert”). This went unnoticed due to not a single player completing this level, until now. I myself have confirmed this difficulty to be possible, its just extremely hard. (The "Hard" level in this game is comparable to the "Expert" board by Microsoft, so Impossible is much more difficult than that.)
Stability
Starting a new board no longer leaves stray bomb icons or VFX behind.
Victory detection is more accurate: winning triggers properly even after hitting mines earlier.
