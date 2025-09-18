Rise again. Finish the fight! CULTIC: Chapter Two is now available!

It's been a long road, but I am thrilled to finally have Chapter Two released! I am excited for everyone to check out what Nick and I have been working so hard on! I hope everyone enjoys it - there are a ton of surprises that I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone discover!

I want to give a huge thanks to Nick for all of his help with Chapter Two - not just for helping design some of Chapter Two's coolest maps, but for all of his time and support, whether that was helping with hours upon hours of playtesting, brainstorming ideas, or managing the QA process - which leads me to my next gigantic thanks: absolutely could not have gotten here without the help of the awesome QA team of close friends and community members!

That being said, post-launch polish and bug fixes will continue to be a priority, so if you run into any issues, please submit them to the Bug Reporting sub-forum with as much detail as possible! I'll be keeping an eye on these closely to hopefully catch any critical issues that may arise and get them patched up as soon as possible.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1684930/discussions/1/



CULTIC: Chapter Two takes place after the events of Interlude. Defying death once again, you emerge from the deserted Police Station into the ravaged streets of New Grandewel. Corpses litter the roads, flames and smoke billow from nearby windows, and cultists infest every inch of the city you once protected.

Fight your way through a wide variety of new locations in a thrilling new campaign, with new weapons and enemies, a revamped dodge and tackle, a whole new soundtrack, and more!