Hello all! After a couple of weeks in beta we're pleased to inform you all that the latest update to Half-Life: Cross Product Multiplayer is here in the form of Season 9 Patch IV! For this Update we've focused on Quality-of-Life improvements and made some balancing fine-tunes, which is helping us move forward with the development of Season 10.

As well as that, we can't let you go without new features. Releasing this game on Steam has been nothing short of exciting and seeing you, the community, suggest new features. We have a new mentality for developing updates now - it's not just things we want, it's things you want.

Let's dig in.

Custom Game Composer

We've completely deleted the old "Create Server" menu, and using VGUI2, we've created from scratch this new menu we call the 'COMPOSER.'

This ergnomic new screen automatically enumerates the maps & gamemodes installed, whether built-in, mounted from the Workshop, or downloaded from a server, and lets you choose them properly. You can also set the Spawn System, Infinite Ammo Mode, and more!

Network Optimisations

With every single update we are working and putting a LOT of effort into optimisation. We've seen, and experienced, that annoying "reliable channel overflowed" disconnect issue and we are doing everything in our power to remedy it.

If you're eagle-eyed, as well as under-the-hood improvements in the game code you may notice that the in-game framerate has been dropped from 250 to 100. Doing so, particularly in our internal beta test sessions, has shown that overflows have become much less apparent. Of course, this also depends on what version of Aura the server you're playing is running on. If you connect to a server and it reads "Aura v2.4.2" in the top-right, you can expect smoother performance.

Achievements!

As a surprise we've activated a few achievements in the game. Check them out in the library page and try to unlock them!

We hope you enjoy the changes and improvements we've made in this update, and, can't wait to reveal Season 10 to you all!

Feel free to join our Discord to hang out with us, and if you face any problems, feel free to post it in the Steam Discussions!

Sabian Roberts

Lead developer @ The Phoenix Project Software

2025-09-18

Full Changelog

🔧 General Updates

Fixed an issue where the Linux version would launch in an incredibly low resolution.

Added a tip to open the command menu to the introduction HUD watermark.

Fixed an issue where certain maps would crash if the max-players was set to 2.

The default FPS is now 100 to help with network optimisations and to alleviate an issue where players with high or fluctuant ping may be disconnected from a game due to "reliable channel overflowed." We are constantly working to improve the network optimisation in the Multiplayer component of Cross Product. If you are facing an issue, please do not hesitate to report it to us in the Steam Discussions.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to enable OpenGL VSync.

Implemented proper functionality of the hud_fastswitch command. If on, the number keys will instantly switch weapons.

Fixed an issue where the RPG idle animations would cut off.

Fixed an issue where the Tau Cannon's idle animations would never play.

Fixed an issue where the Hand Grenade's draw animation would not replay after throwing a grenade.

Fixed an issue where certain weapons such as the Snark and Satchel Charge could not play their deploy animations fully.

Season 5 versions of Capture the Flag and Domination have been added.

Removed reduntant entities from the FGD file for map-makers.

Fixed an issue in City where ambient sound files were unable to be found.

Fixed a bug in Forsaken where falling off the map would cause the red deathscreen to stick for a while.

Updated the Instruction Manual. Added useful commands for server operators.



🎮 Gameplay

Headshots now deal 3x damage in HLDM to match Half-Life.

Introduced a new damage type to trigger_hurt called DMG_SKIPARMOR, which ignores armor when dealing damage. This is useful for maps that want to deal pure health damage without affecting armor. As a result, this has been implemented to Crossfire's airstrike, meaning players can no longer avoid the damage by having armor.

To improve balancing and fairness in most gamemodes, wallgaussing has been switched off in every gamemode apart from HLDM.

Fixed an issue where each gamemode's blast radius would have no effect. Server operators may take note of the sv_aura_blastradius command.



🧩 Steam Integration

Added three new Steam Achievements. First Blood Over and Over Phoenix Party

Added a Steam Stat for kills.

🌐 User Interface

Added a new Custom Game Composer. Easily set a Map & Gamemode with this new ergonomic UI.

Changed the "Allow custom addon content" label to read "Allow custom addon + Steam Workshop content".

Detail Textures checkbox added to Options -> Content. Dependant on map.

Resolved a quirk where certain text labels for buttons in VGUI2 panels would disappear when hovering over them.

Replaced broken Test Microphone button in Voice settings to a link that opens the Steam Voice settings window.

Added a Discord Server button to the Main Menu. Click to join!

⚠️ Known Issues

#144 In CTF & Domination, the flags appear twice on the map. This is a visual bug only, the functionality of the flags is not affected.

#145 Weapon viewmodels do not appear in FPV when Spectating a player.

#164 The cursor sometimes does not appear in the Team Selection, MOTD, and Command Menu screens. As a workaround, you can use the number keys and spacebar to navigate these basic menus.



We plan to address these issues in a future update.