Some users reported running into save/load and rendering issues but I had not been able to repro the issue for a while. A user was able to provide a very clean repro step along with their save files so I was finally able to see the issue in action. Regardless, it still turned out to be one heck of a tough bug to figure out. I am super excited to have fixed it though. The one bug exposed a few related bugs which have also been fixed and will provide additional improvements.
Yay! improvements... now back to making more content and getting the game ready for V1 launch.
v0.9.88
-Fixed a difficult to track down save/load bug which users have reported happening. (Thanks to the users who helped provide info to find this!)
-Fixed a rendering bug which can cause some objects to not render based on fast travel and related actions.
-Fixed some mission popup window spamming that could happen during travel events and loading into a game depending on what happened in the game previously.
-General core system improvements.
Save/Load and Rendering bug fixes
