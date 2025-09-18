Some users reported running into save/load and rendering issues but I had not been able to repro the issue for a while. A user was able to provide a very clean repro step along with their save files so I was finally able to see the issue in action. Regardless, it still turned out to be one heck of a tough bug to figure out. I am super excited to have fixed it though. The one bug exposed a few related bugs which have also been fixed and will provide additional improvements.

Yay! improvements... now back to making more content and getting the game ready for V1 launch.



v0.9.88

-Fixed a difficult to track down save/load bug which users have reported happening. (Thanks to the users who helped provide info to find this!)

-Fixed a rendering bug which can cause some objects to not render based on fast travel and related actions.

-Fixed some mission popup window spamming that could happen during travel events and loading into a game depending on what happened in the game previously.

-General core system improvements.