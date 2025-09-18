Hey everyone! We have a few polish items and key fixes for some of the bug you have been experiencing.
Made so the shark could not bite after landing
Made the shark SFX much quieter
Fixed issue where clients would be unable to buy upgrades sometimes. (If any trace of this issue still exist, have the host buy the upgrades and please ping us in discord so we are aware and can fix it, thanks!)
Fixed the Issue where upgrades would not apply properly to clients.
Fixed an issue where mermaid would lose/value change size while scrolling through inventory
Fixed an issue where the steam effect from a totem spawning in would spawn in a random location
a few other small items aswell
Thanks!
Changed files in this update