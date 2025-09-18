VERSION 0.32.1
General
Came back safely from PAX West 2025 :)
Added local prediction to shooting.
Doubled thickness of tracers.
Updated Attribute Icons (form factor temporary, this is the foundation for the Attribute Recontextualization update).
Magic Resist effectiveness now multiplied by 5.
Closing a Shop menu now resets the filter.
Added a "Death Grace Multiplier", a new multiplier reduces respawn time based on how many times you’ve died.
This is applied before final clamps (net worth + round scaling).
That means if your net worth/round progression is high enough, this effect won’t matter — it mainly impacts hyper-late game scenarios to help close matches faster.
Example: 30,000 Net Worth at Round 1, will outscale any Death Grace effects.
First death: 60%
Second death: 75%
Third death: 90%
Added Server Status in the Play Menu.
Updated HUD.
Added a Taskbar flash when queue pops.
Blitz Game Mode
Respawn multiplier decreased from 0.85 to 0.78.
Max Respawn Timer decreased from 50 to 45.
Neutral Creeps
Kobold (Easy Camp)
Health decreased from 120 to 100.
Damage decreased from 8 to 7.
Goblin (Medium Camp)
Health decreased from 200 to 180.
Damage decreased from 30 to 25.
Weapons
Assault Rifle
Base Rate of Fire decreased from 700 to 500.
Base Damage decreased from 2 to 0.
Weapon Modifier increased from 0.87 to 0.95.
Range Modifier decreased from 0.98 to 0.8.
Breachr
Base Rate of Fire decreased from 600 to 400.
Base Damage increased from 5 to 8.
Weapon Modifier decreased from 0.65 to 0.6.
Range Modifier decreased from 0.82 to 0.71.
Starting Pistol
Base Rate of Fire decreased from 300 to 200.
Base Damage increased from 8 to 10.
Damage Percentage decreased from 0.35 to 0.3.
Hand Cannon
Base Rate of Fire decreased from 150 to 100.
Light Rifle
Base Rate of Fire decreased from 725 to 525.
Range Modifier decreased from 0.96 to 0.8.
Base Damage increased from 3 to 4.
Military Pistol
Base Rate of Fire decreased from 300 to 225.
Base Damage increased from 9 to 11.
Damage Percentage decreased from 0.45 to 0.42.
Military Rifle
Base Rate of Fire decreased from 750 to 560.
Base Damage decreased from 4 to 2.
Weapon Modifier increased from 0.72 to 0.79.
Y Axis Recoil decreased from 550 to 500.
X Axis Recoil decreased from 1350 to 1300.
Zipper
Base Rate of Fire decreased from 800 to 700.
Base Damage increased from 6 to 7.
Damage Modifier decreased from 0.3 to 0.25.
Range Modifier decreased from 0.7 to 0.5.
Items
Toy Cannon
Smoke radius halved.
Smoke spawn rate increased from 30 to 40.
Fixed a bug where Toy Cannon hitmarker would go off if it hit anything (instead of damageable units).
Bloodrazor
Base percentage max health damage reduced from 3% to 2%.
Hex Amplification modifier increased from 0.2% to 0.3% per point.
Attack Speed decreased from 75 to 50.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where upgrading weapon tier would be inconsistent, and players with higher latency would have to try to upgrade multiple times.
