 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 skate. Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20023739 Edited 18 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

VERSION 0.32.1

General

  • Came back safely from PAX West 2025 :)

  • Added local prediction to shooting.

  • Doubled thickness of tracers.

  • Updated Attribute Icons (form factor temporary, this is the foundation for the Attribute Recontextualization update).

  • Magic Resist effectiveness now multiplied by 5.

  • Closing a Shop menu now resets the filter.

  • Added a "Death Grace Multiplier", a new multiplier reduces respawn time based on how many times you’ve died.

    • This is applied before final clamps (net worth + round scaling).

    • That means if your net worth/round progression is high enough, this effect won’t matter — it mainly impacts hyper-late game scenarios to help close matches faster.

    • Example: 30,000 Net Worth at Round 1, will outscale any Death Grace effects.

    • First death: 60%

    • Second death: 75%

    • Third death: 90%

  • Added Server Status in the Play Menu.

  • Updated HUD.

  • Added a Taskbar flash when queue pops.

Blitz Game Mode

  • Respawn multiplier decreased from 0.85 to 0.78.

  • Max Respawn Timer decreased from 50 to 45.

Neutral Creeps

Kobold (Easy Camp)

  • Health decreased from 120 to 100.

  • Damage decreased from 8 to 7.

Goblin (Medium Camp)

  • Health decreased from 200 to 180.

  • Damage decreased from 30 to 25.

Weapons

Assault Rifle

  • Base Rate of Fire decreased from 700 to 500.

  • Base Damage decreased from 2 to 0.

  • Weapon Modifier increased from 0.87 to 0.95.

  • Range Modifier decreased from 0.98 to 0.8.

Breachr

  • Base Rate of Fire decreased from 600 to 400.

  • Base Damage increased from 5 to 8.

  • Weapon Modifier decreased from 0.65 to 0.6.

  • Range Modifier decreased from 0.82 to 0.71.

Starting Pistol

  • Base Rate of Fire decreased from 300 to 200.

  • Base Damage increased from 8 to 10.

  • Damage Percentage decreased from 0.35 to 0.3.

Hand Cannon

  • Base Rate of Fire decreased from 150 to 100.

Light Rifle

  • Base Rate of Fire decreased from 725 to 525.

  • Range Modifier decreased from 0.96 to 0.8.

  • Base Damage increased from 3 to 4.

Military Pistol

  • Base Rate of Fire decreased from 300 to 225.

  • Base Damage increased from 9 to 11.

  • Damage Percentage decreased from 0.45 to 0.42.

Military Rifle

  • Base Rate of Fire decreased from 750 to 560.

  • Base Damage decreased from 4 to 2.

  • Weapon Modifier increased from 0.72 to 0.79.

  • Y Axis Recoil decreased from 550 to 500.

  • X Axis Recoil decreased from 1350 to 1300.

Zipper

  • Base Rate of Fire decreased from 800 to 700.

  • Base Damage increased from 6 to 7.

  • Damage Modifier decreased from 0.3 to 0.25.

  • Range Modifier decreased from 0.7 to 0.5.

Items

Toy Cannon

  • Smoke radius halved.

  • Smoke spawn rate increased from 30 to 40.

  • Fixed a bug where Toy Cannon hitmarker would go off if it hit anything (instead of damageable units).

Bloodrazor

  • Base percentage max health damage reduced from 3% to 2%.

  • Hex Amplification modifier increased from 0.2% to 0.3% per point.

  • Attack Speed decreased from 75 to 50.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where upgrading weapon tier would be inconsistent, and players with higher latency would have to try to upgrade multiple times.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3860131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link