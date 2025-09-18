Today we focused further on improving performance and stability. In addition, we reworked the damage logic of the godly fist, so no more unexpected one-hit kills on mortals at full health. Behind the scenes, we’re also carefully evaluating all player feedback and exploring ideas on how to address the most frequently mentioned topics.
🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.1 (Beta)
Improved performance and stability
improved damage logic for godly fist: no more extra damage when directly hitting the ground
removed doubled power entries in tooltip when leveling up
🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:
Open your Steam Library
Right-click on Fata Deum → Properties
Go to the Betas tab
Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu
Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version
Changed depots in open-beta branch