 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Hades
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20023652 Edited 18 September 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we focused further on improving performance and stability. In addition, we reworked the damage logic of the godly fist, so no more unexpected one-hit kills on mortals at full health. Behind the scenes, we’re also carefully evaluating all player feedback and exploring ideas on how to address the most frequently mentioned topics.

🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.1 (Beta)

  • Improved performance and stability

  • improved damage logic for godly fist: no more extra damage when directly hitting the ground

  • removed doubled power entries in tooltip when leveling up

🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:

  1. Open your Steam Library

  2. Right-click on Fata DeumProperties

  3. Go to the Betas tab

  4. Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu

  5. Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version

Changed depots in open-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20023652
Windows Fata Deum Content Depot 1330361
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link