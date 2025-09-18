New
- alchemy product decorations
- blind boxes
- input glyphs
Fix
- fixed relationship level threshold
- fixed map character symbol update
- blank save name default
- fixed 'auto advance' (again??)
- fixed ida confession looping? fixed ida cyrus goodbye looping?
- grammar mistakes
Polish
- ui layout and spacing
- flavor texts
- chinese translation
- gave 2 sick days to all attendance achievement
- improved steamdeck support
- QoL: escape back to map first before opening pause menu
Notes
- its diabolical how little flavor texts ida had in comparison.
- i think i encrypted it?? whatever that means...?
- okay but why is human clothes more inspiring than cat clothes
- wait. shouldn't I collect abunch of decorations and clothes and release them all at once?
0.7.14
