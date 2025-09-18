New

- alchemy product decorations

- blind boxes

- input glyphs



Fix

- fixed relationship level threshold

- fixed map character symbol update

- blank save name default

- fixed 'auto advance' (again??)

- fixed ida confession looping? fixed ida cyrus goodbye looping?

- grammar mistakes



Polish

- ui layout and spacing

- flavor texts

- chinese translation

- gave 2 sick days to all attendance achievement

- improved steamdeck support

- QoL: escape back to map first before opening pause menu



Notes

- its diabolical how little flavor texts ida had in comparison.

- i think i encrypted it?? whatever that means...?

- okay but why is human clothes more inspiring than cat clothes

- wait. shouldn't I collect abunch of decorations and clothes and release them all at once?