Welcome to this new update. We have added new content as well as made some changes and fixes that improve the gameplay experience. With that said, here are the new changes we have for you.
New Character
Blood Mage
Stats
Health: 100
Energy: 3
Cards
Blood Strike / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to deal 6 damage to an enemy. If the enemy is bleeding, heal 25% of the damage dealt.
Blood Strike + / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to deal 8 damage to an enemy. If the enemy is bleeding, heal 25% of the damage dealt.
Cutting Ritual / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 5 health to deal 8 damage to an enemy. If the enemy is vulnerable, increase the damage by 50%.
Cutting Ritual + / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 5 health to deal 14 damage to an enemy. If the enemy is vulnerable, increase the damage by 50%.
Blood Spear / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 4 health to deal 4 damage to all enemies. Apply 1 stack of bleeding to each enemy.
Blood Spear + / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 4 health to deal 6 damage to all enemies. Apply 1 stack of bleeding to each enemy.
Corrupt Blood / Attack / Cost 1 / Deal 4 damage and apply 1 stack of bleeding.
Corrupt Blood + / Attack / Cost 1 / Deal 5 damage and apply 2 stacks of bleeding.
Drain Essence / Attack / Cost 3 / Consume all bleeding stacks on an enemy to heal 2 health per stack.
Drain Essence + / Attack / Cost 2 / Consume all bleeding stacks on an enemy to heal 2 health per stack.
Vital Explosion / Attack / Cost 3 / Lose 8 health to deal 12 damage to all enemies. At the end of the turn, gain 2 stacks of vulnerable.
Vital Explosion + / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 4 health to deal 16 damage to all enemies. At the end of the turn, gain 1 stack of vulnerable.
Cursed Blade / Attack / Cost 1 / Deal 4 damage to an enemy; if the enemy has a negative effect, hit again.
Cursed Blade + / Attack / Cost 0 / Deal 6 damage to an enemy; if the enemy has a negative effect, hit again.
Hemorrhagic Attack / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 5 health to deal 6 damage and apply 2 stacks of vulnerable.
Hemorrhagic Attack + / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to deal 8 damage and apply 2 stacks of vulnerable.
Crimson Rain / Power / Cost 3 / “Apply 1 bleed each turn to enemies. Exhaust.”
Crimson Rain + / Power / Cost 2 / “Apply 1 bleed each turn to enemies. Exhaust.”
Bloody Dagger / Attack / Cost 1 / “Deal 5 damage. If the enemy dies, gain +2 permanent max health. Exhaust.”
Bloody Dagger + / Attack / Cost 1 / “Deal 8 damage. If the enemy dies, gain +3 permanent max health. Exhaust.”
Life Maelstrom / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 10 health to deal 20 damage. If the enemy has less than 30% health, heal 50% of the damage dealt.
Life Maelstrom + / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 10 health to deal 30 damage. If the enemy has less than 30% health, heal 50% of the damage dealt.
Dance of Death / Attack / Cost 3 / Consume bleeding stacks from all enemies to deal 3 damage per stack.
Dance of Death + / Attack / Cost 2 / Consume bleeding stacks from all enemies to deal 5 damage per stack.
Blood Barricade / Skill / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to gain 10 block.
Blood Barricade + / Skill / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to gain 14 block.
Vital Shield / Skill / Cost 2 / Gain 6 block and heal 2 health.
Vital Shield + / Skill / Cost 1 / Gain 8 block and heal 3 health.
Crimson Wall / Skill / Cost 3 / Block 14 damage. If an enemy is bleeding, gain 2 stacks of brace.
Crimson Wall + / Skill / Cost 3 / Block 22 damage. If an enemy is bleeding, gain 4 stacks of brace.
Hematic Protection / Skill / Cost 2 / “Gain 10 block. If you have less than 50% health, double it. Exhaust.”
Hematic Protection + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Gain 12 block. If you have less than 50% health, double it. Exhaust.”
Crimson Veil / Skill / Cost 2 / “Gain 1 intangible. Exhaust.”
Crimson Veil + / Skill / Cost 2 / “Gain 2 intangible. Exhaust.”
Bloody Reflection / Skill / Cost 2 / Gain 10 block. Each hit you take this turn applies 1 bleed to the attacker.
Bloody Reflection + / Skill / Cost 2 / Gain 16 block. Each hit you take this turn applies 2 bleed to the attacker.
Bubbling Blood / Skill / Cost 3 / “Gain 5 regeneration. Exhaust.”
Bubbling Blood + / Skill / Cost 3 / “Gain 8 regeneration. Exhaust.”
Crimson Bond / Skill / Cost 2 / “Mark an enemy for 2 turns. Each time it takes damage, heal 2 health. Exhaust.”
Crimson Bond + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Mark an enemy for 2 turns. Each time it takes damage, heal 3 health. Exhaust.”
Giant Bat / Transformation / Cost 3 / “Only one transformation can be active. Gain 4 strength and 4 brace while transformed. Duration: 3 turns.”
Giant Bat + / Transformation / Cost 2 / “Only one transformation can be active. Gain 5 strength and 5 brace while transformed.”
Small Bat / Transformation / Cost 3 / “Only one transformation can be active. Gain 25% dodge chance, 40% increased healing, and deal 20% less damage. Duration: 3 turns.”
Small Bat + / Transformation / Cost 2 / “Only one transformation can be active. Gain 25% dodge chance, 40% increased healing, and deal 10% less damage. Duration: 3 turns.”
Bloodlust / Skill / Cost 1 / “If an enemy is bleeding, gain 1 strength. Exhaust.”
Bloodlust + / Skill / Cost 0 / “If an enemy is bleeding, gain 1 strength. Exhaust.”
Blood Dominion / Skill / Cost 3 / Apply 1 Weak and 1 Vulnerable to all enemies for each bleed stack they have.
Blood Dominion + / Skill / Cost 2 / Apply 1 Weak and 1 Vulnerable to all enemies for each bleed stack they have.
Crimson Pact / Skill / Cost 2 / “Lose 5 health to gain 4 regeneration and 2 strength. Exhaust.”
Crimson Pact + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Lose 5 health to gain 5 regeneration and 3 strength. Exhaust.”
Dark Vitality / Power / Cost 3 / “Each time you hit an enemy, heal 1 health. Exhaust.”
Dark Vitality + / Power / Cost 2 / “Each time you hit an enemy, heal 2 health. Exhaust.”
Bloody Mist / Skill / Cost 2 / “Lose 5 health and gain 1 intangible. Exhaust.”
Bloody Mist + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Lose 5 health and gain 1 intangible. Exhaust.”
Dark Ritual / Skill / Cost 3 / “Mark an enemy for 3 turns. If it dies before the mark expires, spread all its debuffs to all enemies. Exhaust.”
Dark Ritual + / Skill / Cost 2 / “Mark an enemy for 4 turns. If it dies before the mark expires, spread all its debuffs to all enemies. Exhaust.”
Consume Essence / Skill / Cost 2 / “Mark an enemy for 2 turns. If it dies before the mark expires, heal 10 health. Exhaust.”
Consume Essence + / Skill / Cost 2 / “Mark an enemy for 3 turns. If it dies before the mark expires, heal 15 health. Exhaust.”
Blood Rite / Skill / Cost 2 / “Each time you lose health this turn, gain 1 energy. Exhaust.”
Blood Rite + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Each time you lose health this turn, gain 1 energy. Exhaust.”
Shadowed Heart / Power / Cost 4 / “During this combat, the first time you would take lethal damage, restore 30% of max health. Exhaust.”
Shadowed Heart + / Power / Cost 4 / “During this combat, the first time you would take lethal damage, restore 50% of max health. Exhaust.”
Blood Moon / Skill / Cost 2 / “Upgrade the cards currently in your hand for 3 turns. Exhaust.”
Blood Moon + / Skill / Cost 2 / “Upgrade the cards currently in your hand for the rest of the combat. Exhaust.”
New Mechanics
The bleed effect has been added for Blood Mage cards.
Unique skills and effects have been added for the Blood Mage.
New Items
The Monkey’s Paw has been added.
The Ultimate Power Staff has been added.
The Necronomicon has been added.
Fixes and Improvements
Text
Fixed missing Chinese characters.
Fixed thief dialogue that only appeared in Spanish.
Fixed the description of Sketch.
Fixed the description of Arcane Burst.
Fixed the description of The Chariot (duplicate explanation).
Fixed the description of Arcane Projectile (it did not mention the arcane bomb).
Fixed the description of Water Shield (it did not always show all its effects).
Fixed the description of Meteor (damage was not displayed correctly).
Fixed the description of the Turtle.
Fixed the description of Tsunami (to include the stun effect).
Fixed the description of Fire Wall (to clarify it triggers when the mage is hit).
Summarized endgame text.
Level names now appear with their translation.
Fixed the description of Rock Fist.
Fixed the description of Persistent Flame.
Fixed the description of Earthquake.
Fixed the description of Rock Wall.
Fixed the description of the Blurry card.
Fixed the description of Dullahan (resurrection ability not explained).
Animations and VFX
Fixed some visual defects of the Templar Knight (lightning elite) (would shrink when attacking).
Reduced and improved the animation of the Sage in the upgrade menu.
Reduced and improved the animation of the Mud Boss.
Fixed a visual bug with the Wind Ghost (Vortex) (it emitted a “pulse”).
Added a new visual effect to Summoner’s summons.
Fixed animations of the Mist Knight (attack and skill animations were inverted).
Added buff animation to the Mist Knight.
Fixed idle animation of the Fire Snake Boss.
Added skill animation to the Fire Snake Boss.
Added new typewriter animation when events appear and when options appear.
Music and SFX
New sounds for burn cards, cursed cards, and discard.
New sounds for Seraph.
New sounds for Sisters of Fate.
New sounds for Slime (Blood Boss).
Interface
New fullscreen tutorial interfaces: Cauldron, Game, Relics, Inventory, Event, Floor, and Combat.
Help buttons added in Relics, Cauldron, and Inventory, as well as a global help button to view all new tutorials.
Most tutorial popups removed except for: shield info, effect info, and shop.
Tutorial popups now appear only once.
Improved visual quality of the main menu background, characters, enemies, and other elements.
Card effects are now shown in the collection.
Item effects are now displayed.
Fixed item visualization in shop inventory.
The action icon above enemies now shows if they will block, heal, use a skill, or attack once or multiple times.
Level selector size reduced.
System
Changed loading order to improve performance of intro cinematic.
Changed floor generation.
Changed enemy action processing to avoid frequent repetition of skills or attacks.
Adjusted enemy spawn count and probability per tower: 1–2 for tower 1, 2–3 for tower 2, and 3–4 for tower 3.
Added a button to return cards to the deck.
Cards and Gameplay
Fixed functionality of the Cart card.
Removed Sketch ability that granted regeneration when hit.
Weakened cards that grant brace to Elementalist (Rock Shield), making them exhaust.
Added an extra round to Explosive Beetle’s countdown.
Sketch regeneration now decreases when hit.
The Chariot can no longer heal itself.
Added new skill/mechanic to Mist Knight to summon minions.
Added new skill/mechanic to Mud Boss (after 3 attacks applies root, before that after each attack blocks a random card by filling it with mud).
Added new skill/mechanic to Fire Snake Boss (Magma Eye).
Added new skill/mechanic to Fire Snake Boss (Fire Zone).
Added new skill/mechanic to Electric Dragon (Curses 2 random cards in player’s deck with electrocution).
Water Nymph (fixed healing skill to ally).
Wind Ninja (attack fix).
Rock Turtle (shield to ally).
Rock Armadillo (attack fix).
Rock Toad (attack with shield fix).
Fire Worm (duplicate ability text).
Carnivorous Plant (duplicate ability text).
Specter (attack with shield fix).
Dullahan (resurrection ability description fix).
Electric Salamander (duplicate ability text + damage fix).
Thunder Bird (duplicate text or skill).
Vortex (missing attack).
Water Acolyte (attack fix).
Aquatic Abomination (attack fix).
Rock Golem (shield fix).
Blood Boss (description fix).
Time Deity (shield and attack fix).
Seraph (attack and shield fix + new skills).
Mimic Chest (attack fix).
Added new skill/mechanic to Seraph (discard random cards and judgment cards).
Smoke Bomb can no longer be used in boss or elite rooms (but will be consumed if attempted).
