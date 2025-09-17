Welcome to this new update. We have added new content as well as made some changes and fixes that improve the gameplay experience. With that said, here are the new changes we have for you.



New Character







Health: 100



Energy: 3





Blood Strike / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to deal 6 damage to an enemy. If the enemy is bleeding, heal 25% of the damage dealt.

Blood Strike + / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to deal 8 damage to an enemy. If the enemy is bleeding, heal 25% of the damage dealt.

Cutting Ritual / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 5 health to deal 8 damage to an enemy. If the enemy is vulnerable, increase the damage by 50%.

Cutting Ritual + / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 5 health to deal 14 damage to an enemy. If the enemy is vulnerable, increase the damage by 50%.

Blood Spear / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 4 health to deal 4 damage to all enemies. Apply 1 stack of bleeding to each enemy.

Blood Spear + / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 4 health to deal 6 damage to all enemies. Apply 1 stack of bleeding to each enemy.

Corrupt Blood / Attack / Cost 1 / Deal 4 damage and apply 1 stack of bleeding.

Corrupt Blood + / Attack / Cost 1 / Deal 5 damage and apply 2 stacks of bleeding.

Drain Essence / Attack / Cost 3 / Consume all bleeding stacks on an enemy to heal 2 health per stack.

Drain Essence + / Attack / Cost 2 / Consume all bleeding stacks on an enemy to heal 2 health per stack.

Vital Explosion / Attack / Cost 3 / Lose 8 health to deal 12 damage to all enemies. At the end of the turn, gain 2 stacks of vulnerable.

Vital Explosion + / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 4 health to deal 16 damage to all enemies. At the end of the turn, gain 1 stack of vulnerable.

Cursed Blade / Attack / Cost 1 / Deal 4 damage to an enemy; if the enemy has a negative effect, hit again.

Cursed Blade + / Attack / Cost 0 / Deal 6 damage to an enemy; if the enemy has a negative effect, hit again.

Hemorrhagic Attack / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 5 health to deal 6 damage and apply 2 stacks of vulnerable.

Hemorrhagic Attack + / Attack / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to deal 8 damage and apply 2 stacks of vulnerable.

Crimson Rain / Power / Cost 3 / “Apply 1 bleed each turn to enemies. Exhaust.”

Crimson Rain + / Power / Cost 2 / “Apply 1 bleed each turn to enemies. Exhaust.”

Bloody Dagger / Attack / Cost 1 / “Deal 5 damage. If the enemy dies, gain +2 permanent max health. Exhaust.”

Bloody Dagger + / Attack / Cost 1 / “Deal 8 damage. If the enemy dies, gain +3 permanent max health. Exhaust.”

Life Maelstrom / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 10 health to deal 20 damage. If the enemy has less than 30% health, heal 50% of the damage dealt.

Life Maelstrom + / Attack / Cost 2 / Lose 10 health to deal 30 damage. If the enemy has less than 30% health, heal 50% of the damage dealt.

Dance of Death / Attack / Cost 3 / Consume bleeding stacks from all enemies to deal 3 damage per stack.

Dance of Death + / Attack / Cost 2 / Consume bleeding stacks from all enemies to deal 5 damage per stack.

Blood Barricade / Skill / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to gain 10 block.

Blood Barricade + / Skill / Cost 1 / Lose 3 health to gain 14 block.

Vital Shield / Skill / Cost 2 / Gain 6 block and heal 2 health.

Vital Shield + / Skill / Cost 1 / Gain 8 block and heal 3 health.

Crimson Wall / Skill / Cost 3 / Block 14 damage. If an enemy is bleeding, gain 2 stacks of brace.

Crimson Wall + / Skill / Cost 3 / Block 22 damage. If an enemy is bleeding, gain 4 stacks of brace.

Hematic Protection / Skill / Cost 2 / “Gain 10 block. If you have less than 50% health, double it. Exhaust.”

Hematic Protection + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Gain 12 block. If you have less than 50% health, double it. Exhaust.”

Crimson Veil / Skill / Cost 2 / “Gain 1 intangible. Exhaust.”

Crimson Veil + / Skill / Cost 2 / “Gain 2 intangible. Exhaust.”

Bloody Reflection / Skill / Cost 2 / Gain 10 block. Each hit you take this turn applies 1 bleed to the attacker.

Bloody Reflection + / Skill / Cost 2 / Gain 16 block. Each hit you take this turn applies 2 bleed to the attacker.

Bubbling Blood / Skill / Cost 3 / “Gain 5 regeneration. Exhaust.”

Bubbling Blood + / Skill / Cost 3 / “Gain 8 regeneration. Exhaust.”

Crimson Bond / Skill / Cost 2 / “Mark an enemy for 2 turns. Each time it takes damage, heal 2 health. Exhaust.”

Crimson Bond + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Mark an enemy for 2 turns. Each time it takes damage, heal 3 health. Exhaust.”

Giant Bat / Transformation / Cost 3 / “Only one transformation can be active. Gain 4 strength and 4 brace while transformed. Duration: 3 turns.”

Giant Bat + / Transformation / Cost 2 / “Only one transformation can be active. Gain 5 strength and 5 brace while transformed.”

Small Bat / Transformation / Cost 3 / “Only one transformation can be active. Gain 25% dodge chance, 40% increased healing, and deal 20% less damage. Duration: 3 turns.”

Small Bat + / Transformation / Cost 2 / “Only one transformation can be active. Gain 25% dodge chance, 40% increased healing, and deal 10% less damage. Duration: 3 turns.”

Bloodlust / Skill / Cost 1 / “If an enemy is bleeding, gain 1 strength. Exhaust.”

Bloodlust + / Skill / Cost 0 / “If an enemy is bleeding, gain 1 strength. Exhaust.”

Blood Dominion / Skill / Cost 3 / Apply 1 Weak and 1 Vulnerable to all enemies for each bleed stack they have.

Blood Dominion + / Skill / Cost 2 / Apply 1 Weak and 1 Vulnerable to all enemies for each bleed stack they have.

Crimson Pact / Skill / Cost 2 / “Lose 5 health to gain 4 regeneration and 2 strength. Exhaust.”

Crimson Pact + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Lose 5 health to gain 5 regeneration and 3 strength. Exhaust.”

Dark Vitality / Power / Cost 3 / “Each time you hit an enemy, heal 1 health. Exhaust.”

Dark Vitality + / Power / Cost 2 / “Each time you hit an enemy, heal 2 health. Exhaust.”

Bloody Mist / Skill / Cost 2 / “Lose 5 health and gain 1 intangible. Exhaust.”

Bloody Mist + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Lose 5 health and gain 1 intangible. Exhaust.”

Dark Ritual / Skill / Cost 3 / “Mark an enemy for 3 turns. If it dies before the mark expires, spread all its debuffs to all enemies. Exhaust.”

Dark Ritual + / Skill / Cost 2 / “Mark an enemy for 4 turns. If it dies before the mark expires, spread all its debuffs to all enemies. Exhaust.”

Consume Essence / Skill / Cost 2 / “Mark an enemy for 2 turns. If it dies before the mark expires, heal 10 health. Exhaust.”

Consume Essence + / Skill / Cost 2 / “Mark an enemy for 3 turns. If it dies before the mark expires, heal 15 health. Exhaust.”

Blood Rite / Skill / Cost 2 / “Each time you lose health this turn, gain 1 energy. Exhaust.”

Blood Rite + / Skill / Cost 1 / “Each time you lose health this turn, gain 1 energy. Exhaust.”

Shadowed Heart / Power / Cost 4 / “During this combat, the first time you would take lethal damage, restore 30% of max health. Exhaust.”

Shadowed Heart + / Power / Cost 4 / “During this combat, the first time you would take lethal damage, restore 50% of max health. Exhaust.”

Blood Moon / Skill / Cost 2 / “Upgrade the cards currently in your hand for 3 turns. Exhaust.”