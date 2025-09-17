 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20023288 Edited 17 September 2025 – 23:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix stat boosts doubling up
  • Fix Farmers Badge healing when close MY Team UI
  • Fix Deal with the devil remove one sculpling move breaking things if you only have one Sculpling


Type rework being uploaded next week :)


- Conor

