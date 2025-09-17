- Unit Walk Speed during combat can now be increased in the Options Menu.
- Fixed a bug where certain controls (Exploration Zoom, Toggle Lantern, and Exploration Select/Confirm (2)) could lose their keymappings.
- Fixed a bug where the collection box could be accessed unexpectedly under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where deployment tile rewards could be lower than intended under certain circumstances in Journey of the Vagabond.
- Fixed a bug where units who spend HP to attack could split the timeline and simultaneously trigger a win and a loss under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where control wasn't returned to the player during a specific event.
- Added a secret book.
- Minor fixes to certain collision and visuals.
Small Patch (v1.1.012)
