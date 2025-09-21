 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20023061
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Localization

• Added full language support for:

• Turkish, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian.

Visual & UI Updates

• Main Menu background and UI elements improved.

• In-game UI enhanced with new indicators for Ruins and Mini-Boss outcomes (success/failure).

• Entry screen logo sharpened for better clarity.

• Crosshair design updated.

• Updated menus:

• Tab Menu

• Escape Menu

• End Game Screen

• Restart Screen

• Boss Health Bar redesigned.

• Added Health Bars to Ruins.

• Budget symbol updated.

Gameplay Balance

• Mini-Boss

• Attack Damage nerfed.

• Boss

• Special Attack buffed.

• Turret & Chest unlock time reduced.

• Flag Defense difficulty slightly increased.

• Shard item visuals reworked.

Achievements

• 16 new achievements added

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an Attack Speed bug that caused inconsistencies in combat pacing.

• EXP Orbs and leveling now correctly update the player’s EXP and level progression

