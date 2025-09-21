Patch Notes
Localization
• Added full language support for:
• Turkish, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian.
Visual & UI Updates
• Main Menu background and UI elements improved.
• In-game UI enhanced with new indicators for Ruins and Mini-Boss outcomes (success/failure).
• Entry screen logo sharpened for better clarity.
• Crosshair design updated.
• Updated menus:
• Tab Menu
• Escape Menu
• End Game Screen
• Restart Screen
• Boss Health Bar redesigned.
• Added Health Bars to Ruins.
• Budget symbol updated.
Gameplay Balance
• Mini-Boss
• Attack Damage nerfed.
• Boss
• Special Attack buffed.
• Turret & Chest unlock time reduced.
• Flag Defense difficulty slightly increased.
• Shard item visuals reworked.
Achievements
• 16 new achievements added
Bug Fixes
• Fixed an Attack Speed bug that caused inconsistencies in combat pacing.
• EXP Orbs and leveling now correctly update the player’s EXP and level progression
