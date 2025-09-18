 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Hades THRONE AND LIBERTY skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20022991 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Duel Legends is out now!

Hello everyone,

The wait is over - Duel Legends is officially live on Steam! You can now jump in and battle your way through the arenas.

We want to thank all of you who wishlisted, followed, and supported us during development. Your feedback has been invaluable, and today we are proud to open the gates for everyone.

What’s next


This is just the beginning. We’ll continue to refine the game, add new content, and keep listening to your ideas. Please share your thoughts in the Community Hub and let us know what you would like to see in future updates.

See you in the arena,
The Duel Legends Team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link