Duel Legends is out now!

Hello everyone,

The wait is over - Duel Legends is officially live on Steam! You can now jump in and battle your way through the arenas.

We want to thank all of you who wishlisted, followed, and supported us during development. Your feedback has been invaluable, and today we are proud to open the gates for everyone.

What’s next



This is just the beginning. We’ll continue to refine the game, add new content, and keep listening to your ideas. Please share your thoughts in the Community Hub and let us know what you would like to see in future updates.

See you in the arena,

The Duel Legends Team