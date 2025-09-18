Hey V-Shifters! It’s been a while since we’ve updated, but we have lots in store for you with a brand new map, mini maps, multiplayer and singleplayer modifier support, and much more.

Also be sure to join the V-Shift discord here if you'd like to find other V-Shifters, provide feedback or just to keep up to date with the game.

MAJOR CHANGES





🏰 New Level: The Castle

Soft sand and an ever-watchful moon, this stage introduces a new hazard: geysers! Try not to get blown away... literally.





🗺️ Mini Maps!

All your favorite arenas now come in a smaller size. Perfect for fast-paced 1-on-1s! There are five mini maps in total:

- Mini Pit

- Mini Tower

- Mini Ship

- Mini Compactor

- Mini Castle





🛠️ Modifier Menu

Wish you could fight your friends with no ability cooldowns or have a battle of pure skill where players are only 1 HP? Now you can! All the combat trial modifiers are at your disposal in multiplayer and singleplayer play.

- Save your favorite combos as templates to reuse later





Mix & match player modifiers:

- Health: ½x, 2x, 4x, or 1 HP only

- Special/Utility cooldown: ½x

- Toggle: specials, utility, melee, V-Shift, jump, run

- Move orbs: more movement = more orbs

- Kill swap: swap characters every kill

- Gouge: deal damage to heal and increase max HP!

- Checkpoint orbs: collect glowing orbs that spawn around the map, with unique paths for every level!

Add level modifiers:

- Hazards are now toggleable! This prevents things like the ship from breaking apart, the tower and the compactor from closing, and the geysers from erupting.

- Change the gravity to low or zero! This affects players and some objects like The Fool's grenade.

🏆 Trial Trophies

Trials now have score thresholds to earn trophies: BRONZE, SILVER, GOLD, and the ultimate reward: VSHIFT.

Can you collect them all?





☠️ New Death Sequence

Going down in style:

- Client-side slow-mo finish

- Black & white screen with killer highlight

- Clear “who killed you and how” breakdown





🐧 Linux Support

That’s right—V-Shift is now fully playable on Linux!



⚔️ More Responsive Melee Feedback

Fighting online has never felt better! Clients who join other people's matches should now feel much more feedback when attacking due to some client-side prediction.

🗺️ Level Changes

- The Castle (NEW): soft sand, geysers, and a moody moon.

- Mini Pit (NEW): The Pit… but smaller.

- Mini Tower (NEW): The Tower… but smaller.

- Mini Ship (NEW): The Ship… but smaller.

- Mini Compactor (NEW): The Compactor… but smaller.

- Mini Castle (NEW): The Castle… but smaller.





🎯 Trial Changes

17 New Trials!

- #24 Mini Tower Showdown

- #25 Mini Compactor Showdown

- #26 Mini Ship Showdown

- #27 Mini Castle Showdown

- #28–32 “Dash” series (Pit, Tower, Ship, Compactor, Castle)

- #33 Moon’s Pull

- #34–38 “Mini Dash” series

- #39 Fool Me Twice

- #40 Zero-G





Changes to Existing Trials

- #6 Dummy Dash: back to champion dummies! They’ll now run around to make things spicier.

- Trials with random level select can now include The Castle.





🎨 Cosmetic & UI Changes





🎠 Level Select Menu:

- New carousel-style design

- Choose mini versions of levels





🥇 Combat Trials Menu:

- Challenge buttons change color based on your highest trophy earned

- New filters (movement, showdown, rule-bending, etc.)

- Challenge descriptions redesigned & scrollable





🔚 End Game Menu:

- During trials, shows challenge description & trophies





❓Misc:

- Camera now clamps to level size regardless of zoom

- Audio: tweaks & polish

- UI: visual refinements across the board

- Adjusted some inconsistent sorting issues related to The Fool's abyss grenade

- Health bar now changes size based on max health

- The v-shift line that shows your trajectory should appear smoother when activating it

- Trails now disconnect when going through teleporters

🔙 Rolling Back

For those who are fans of previous patch 1.1 you can roll back by switching to the beta branch using the password:

yesgobacktoold



That’s all for now—but with modifiers, mini maps, and trial trophies in play, there’s a ton of new ways to experiment, compete, and cause chaos. See you in the arena!



— The V-Shift Team

