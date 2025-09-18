Hey V-Shifters! It’s been a while since we’ve updated, but we have lots in store for you with a brand new map, mini maps, multiplayer and singleplayer modifier support, and much more.
Also be sure to join the V-Shift discord here if you'd like to find other V-Shifters, provide feedback or just to keep up to date with the game.
MAJOR CHANGES
🏰 New Level: The Castle
Soft sand and an ever-watchful moon, this stage introduces a new hazard: geysers! Try not to get blown away... literally.
🗺️ Mini Maps!
All your favorite arenas now come in a smaller size. Perfect for fast-paced 1-on-1s! There are five mini maps in total:
- Mini Pit
- Mini Tower
- Mini Ship
- Mini Compactor
- Mini Castle
🛠️ Modifier Menu
Wish you could fight your friends with no ability cooldowns or have a battle of pure skill where players are only 1 HP? Now you can! All the combat trial modifiers are at your disposal in multiplayer and singleplayer play.
- Save your favorite combos as templates to reuse later
Mix & match player modifiers:
- Health: ½x, 2x, 4x, or 1 HP only
- Special/Utility cooldown: ½x
- Toggle: specials, utility, melee, V-Shift, jump, run
- Move orbs: more movement = more orbs
- Kill swap: swap characters every kill
- Gouge: deal damage to heal and increase max HP!
- Checkpoint orbs: collect glowing orbs that spawn around the map, with unique paths for every level!
Add level modifiers:
- Hazards are now toggleable! This prevents things like the ship from breaking apart, the tower and the compactor from closing, and the geysers from erupting.
- Change the gravity to low or zero! This affects players and some objects like The Fool's grenade.
🏆 Trial Trophies
Trials now have score thresholds to earn trophies: BRONZE, SILVER, GOLD, and the ultimate reward: VSHIFT.
Can you collect them all?
☠️ New Death Sequence
Going down in style:
- Client-side slow-mo finish
- Black & white screen with killer highlight
- Clear “who killed you and how” breakdown
🐧 Linux Support
That’s right—V-Shift is now fully playable on Linux!
⚔️ More Responsive Melee Feedback
Fighting online has never felt better! Clients who join other people's matches should now feel much more feedback when attacking due to some client-side prediction.
🗺️ Level Changes
- The Castle (NEW): soft sand, geysers, and a moody moon.
- Mini Pit (NEW): The Pit… but smaller.
- Mini Tower (NEW): The Tower… but smaller.
- Mini Ship (NEW): The Ship… but smaller.
- Mini Compactor (NEW): The Compactor… but smaller.
- Mini Castle (NEW): The Castle… but smaller.
🎯 Trial Changes
17 New Trials!
- #24 Mini Tower Showdown
- #25 Mini Compactor Showdown
- #26 Mini Ship Showdown
- #27 Mini Castle Showdown
- #28–32 “Dash” series (Pit, Tower, Ship, Compactor, Castle)
- #33 Moon’s Pull
- #34–38 “Mini Dash” series
- #39 Fool Me Twice
- #40 Zero-G
Changes to Existing Trials
- #6 Dummy Dash: back to champion dummies! They’ll now run around to make things spicier.
- Trials with random level select can now include The Castle.
🎨 Cosmetic & UI Changes
🎠 Level Select Menu:
- New carousel-style design
- Choose mini versions of levels
🥇 Combat Trials Menu:
- Challenge buttons change color based on your highest trophy earned
- New filters (movement, showdown, rule-bending, etc.)
- Challenge descriptions redesigned & scrollable
🔚 End Game Menu:
- During trials, shows challenge description & trophies
❓Misc:
- Camera now clamps to level size regardless of zoom
- Audio: tweaks & polish
- UI: visual refinements across the board
- Adjusted some inconsistent sorting issues related to The Fool's abyss grenade
- Health bar now changes size based on max health
- The v-shift line that shows your trajectory should appear smoother when activating it
- Trails now disconnect when going through teleporters
🔙 Rolling Back
For those who are fans of previous patch 1.1 you can roll back by switching to the beta branch using the password:
yesgobacktoold
That’s all for now—but with modifiers, mini maps, and trial trophies in play, there’s a ton of new ways to experiment, compete, and cause chaos. See you in the arena!
— The V-Shift Team
