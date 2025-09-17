 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20022898 Edited 18 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix

- Item slot quantity text is now an appropriate size (small)

- Fixed the Loot Acquired UI to be the new style

- Fixed the Party Invite UI to be the new style

- Fixed the Trade Request UI to be the new style

- Fixed the Guild Invite UI to be the new style

- Fixed bank withdraw amount not working

- Fixed a bug where it logged the play-time incorrectly

- Any buff that requires a certain weapon to cast, it get removed if you swap to a different weapon

Feature

- The Greens Encampment cauldron can now be used

- Added an Enchanting Table in Greens Encampment

- Added much more augments

- Modified a lot of augments to be lower-level so beginner players can have abilities much earlier

- Changed almost all enchanting materials and level requirements to try and have a better progression curve

- Implemented AOE object-spawning special attack for players

Misc

- Reset everyone's Enchanting level

- Base Mana Regen: 0 -> 1

- Base Max Mana: 50 -> 60

Performance

- None

Polish

- None

