Bugfix
- Item slot quantity text is now an appropriate size (small)
- Fixed the Loot Acquired UI to be the new style
- Fixed the Party Invite UI to be the new style
- Fixed the Trade Request UI to be the new style
- Fixed the Guild Invite UI to be the new style
- Fixed bank withdraw amount not working
- Fixed a bug where it logged the play-time incorrectly
- Any buff that requires a certain weapon to cast, it get removed if you swap to a different weapon
Feature
- The Greens Encampment cauldron can now be used
- Added an Enchanting Table in Greens Encampment
- Added much more augments
- Modified a lot of augments to be lower-level so beginner players can have abilities much earlier
- Changed almost all enchanting materials and level requirements to try and have a better progression curve
- Implemented AOE object-spawning special attack for players
Misc
- Reset everyone's Enchanting level
- Base Mana Regen: 0 -> 1
- Base Max Mana: 50 -> 60
Performance
- None
Polish
- None
Changed files in this update