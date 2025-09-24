 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20022746 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay & Visuals

  • Fixed: Challenges not rerolling correctly in the given time

  • Fixed: Several issues affecting Group mechanics

  • Fixed: Loss of UI focus when rerolling Seasonal Challenges

  • Fixed: Various issues affecting Cosmetics, including clipping and broken uniform variants that cause the character to partially disappear

  • Fixed: Matchmaking not cancelling when map rotation changes

  • Fixed: Disruptive Tower effect not cancelling

  • Fixed: Dying in Shootout after having bonus HP from Painkillers displays an incorrect cause of death

  • Fixed: Changing brightness and contrast has no effect on Batterie Draug

Bug Reports

Found a bug not listed here? Let us know through our Feedback Tracker: https://feedback.bistudio.com/project/view/80/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2818261
