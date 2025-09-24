Gameplay & Visuals
Fixed: Challenges not rerolling correctly in the given time
Fixed: Several issues affecting Group mechanics
Fixed: Loss of UI focus when rerolling Seasonal Challenges
Fixed: Various issues affecting Cosmetics, including clipping and broken uniform variants that cause the character to partially disappear
Fixed: Matchmaking not cancelling when map rotation changes
Fixed: Disruptive Tower effect not cancelling
Fixed: Dying in Shootout after having bonus HP from Painkillers displays an incorrect cause of death
Fixed: Changing brightness and contrast has no effect on Batterie Draug
Bug Reports
Found a bug not listed here? Let us know through our Feedback Tracker: https://feedback.bistudio.com/project/view/80/
Changed files in this update