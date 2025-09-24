Fixed: Challenges not rerolling correctly in the given time

Fixed: Several issues affecting Group mechanics

Fixed: Loss of UI focus when rerolling Seasonal Challenges

Fixed: Various issues affecting Cosmetics, including clipping and broken uniform variants that cause the character to partially disappear

Fixed: Matchmaking not cancelling when map rotation changes

Fixed: Disruptive Tower effect not cancelling

Fixed: Dying in Shootout after having bonus HP from Painkillers displays an incorrect cause of death