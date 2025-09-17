 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20022716 Edited 17 September 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More stability and gameplay tweaks based on your reports:

Fixes & Changes:

  • Fixed map achievement not unlocking

  • Checked and addressed shovel flickering issue

  • Some landmarks couldn’t be travelled to

  • Auto-landmark added for a certain map in winter

  • Ground fish slightly nerfed

  • Fixed auto-moving bug on winter maps (caused by blue forest)

  • Fixed crash when entering a mapped blue forest as Reg

  • Removed Continue option after completing the game

  • Added manual save right before the final section of the game

  • Disabled fast-travel during game end sequence

  • Fixed quitting crash after retrying autumn boss

  • Missing shovel after quitting


Thanks again for the reports :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2201501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link