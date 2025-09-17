More stability and gameplay tweaks based on your reports:
Fixes & Changes:
Fixed map achievement not unlocking
Checked and addressed shovel flickering issue
Some landmarks couldn’t be travelled to
Auto-landmark added for a certain map in winter
Ground fish slightly nerfed
Fixed auto-moving bug on winter maps (caused by blue forest)
Fixed crash when entering a mapped blue forest as Reg
Removed Continue option after completing the game
Added manual save right before the final section of the game
Disabled fast-travel during game end sequence
Fixed quitting crash after retrying autumn boss
Missing shovel after quitting
Thanks again for the reports :)
