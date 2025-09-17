I noticed there were still people buying and playing this game, so I thought it might be a good idea to add a feedback form to this game too, like in my second game. If there is anything bothering you, you can tell me directly now. Don't be shy



While at it, I also updated the engine, which was a larger change to the whole game. I hope it didn't break anything major. At least you can tell me about any bugs now. And I thank my past self for doing the majority of the work, so I just have to fix some smaller things. Good job past me!