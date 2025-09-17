 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20022642 Edited 17 September 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Increased the size of the crosshair and changed its color to white.
- Fixed the interaction with doors: now the character re-equips the weapon that was active before opening the door (previously, every time the character opened a door, they would holster their weapon if it was drawn and would not re-equip it afterwards).
- Sped up the animation for opening the menu with TAB.
- The submachine gun has been moved to a different location, as it was frequently getting stuck in textures.
- Slightly increased the charge value for the scanner and when using consumables.
- Removed some illogical zombie spawn scripts where they would appear out of nowhere, even though the player had previously cleared the area.
- The PDA can now be opened without activating the main menu [TAB] by pressing [I] directly. While using the PDA, the character no longer responds to button presses. A button has been added to the PDA sections to close (exit) it.
- Slightly more TT pistol magazines have been added to the beginning, before the first encounter with zombies.
- Game saves are located at: C:\\Users\\*****\\AppData\\Local\\PANGIT_Demo\\Save
There might be errors and conflicts with the task log in the game (e.g., when you start a new game, but the game detects that you have already completed quests). It is recommended to clear the save folder.[/I]

