18 September 2025 Build 20022635 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update improves stability on PC, smooths out progression, and updates the Gilded Glory Pack loot and rewards for a more seamless experience. Please restart your game to ensure that the update goes through and to prevent connection errors in matchmaking.

If you're encountering any issues, please contact 2K Support for direct assistance. You can also read the PC Troubleshooting Guide, a list of known issues, or browse a list of Support threads here.

Weekly Minor Updates:  

Every week, we will see changes to which Weekly Big Encore Boss and Wildcard Mission is live! Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine is also on the move! 

Weekly Big Encore Boss 

The Weekly Big Encore Boss is a tougher variant of an existing boss with an even more rewarding loot pool. 

Weekly Wildcard Missions 

Weekly Wildcard Missions add challenging new traits to an existing mission. These missions feature a guaranteed Legendary drop that you can repeatedly earn to get your ideal roll. 

Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine 

Go in search of where the Black Market Vending Machine has moved to and discover what’s available in your game every week. Remember, while the location is the same, your vending machine items are different from other players, so ask around to see if someone has the item you’re looking for!  

You can read more on the weekly changes in our endgame overview post.  

Change List: 

Stability 

  • Addressed crashes tied to animation states, audio, and collision checks

  • Addressed various GPU-related crashes

Gameplay & Progression 

  • Resolved an issue where the Reward Center could stop working after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack rewards

  • Addressed a progression blocker in the mission “Talk to Zadra,” where the objective could fail if players exited and relaunched mid-dialogue

  • Corrected “Doesn’t own DLC” warnings incorrectly showing up on non-DLC gear

Loot & Items 

  • Updated loot pools so Gilded Glory Pack guns no longer appear in standard chests 

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1285191
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1285192
  • Loading history…
