This update improves stability on PC, smooths out progression, and updates the Gilded Glory Pack loot and rewards for a more seamless experience. Please restart your game to ensure that the update goes through and to prevent connection errors in matchmaking.

If you're encountering any issues, please contact 2K Support for direct assistance. You can also read the PC Troubleshooting Guide , a list of known issues , or browse a list of Support threads here .

Weekly Minor Updates:

Every week, we will see changes to which Weekly Big Encore Boss and Wildcard Mission is live! Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine is also on the move!

Weekly Big Encore Boss

The Weekly Big Encore Boss is a tougher variant of an existing boss with an even more rewarding loot pool.

Weekly Wildcard Missions

Weekly Wildcard Missions add challenging new traits to an existing mission. These missions feature a guaranteed Legendary drop that you can repeatedly earn to get your ideal roll.

Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine

Go in search of where the Black Market Vending Machine has moved to and discover what’s available in your game every week. Remember, while the location is the same, your vending machine items are different from other players, so ask around to see if someone has the item you’re looking for!

You can read more on the weekly changes in our endgame overview post .

Change List:

Stability

Addressed crashes tied to animation states, audio, and collision checks

Addressed various GPU-related crashes

Gameplay & Progression

Resolved an issue where the Reward Center could stop working after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack rewards

Addressed a progression blocker in the mission “Talk to Zadra,” where the objective could fail if players exited and relaunched mid-dialogue

Corrected “Doesn’t own DLC” warnings incorrectly showing up on non-DLC gear

Loot & Items