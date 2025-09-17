Changes

Balance

[Enemies]

Narmer (Act 2 boss)

▲ Increased all Pyramids' health by ~4% on difficulty levels beyond Normal.





Other

[Compendium]

Added a subsection under Shrine types listing neutral perks.

Added a Summoning Circle section.

Added a Natural disasters section.

Adjusted certain tooltips for better display in the Compendium window.

Slightly resized and repositioned certain UI elements.





Fixes

☄️ Fixed the game getting softlocked when an enemy wave spawned under specific conditions.



the game getting softlocked when an enemy wave spawned under specific conditions. ☄️ Fixed enemy wave units occasionally attempting to spawn on occupied hexes.



enemy wave units occasionally attempting to spawn on occupied hexes. ☄️ Fixed certain units causing softlocks on attack under specific conditions.



certain units causing softlocks on attack under specific conditions. ☄️ Fixed the Mana Lock challenge deducting mana in non-boss battles.



the Mana Lock challenge deducting mana in non-boss battles. ☄️ Fixed the Weak Spot talent causing softlocks with specific effect combinations.



the Weak Spot talent causing softlocks with specific effect combinations. ☄️ Fixed typos in certain English effect descriptions.



typos in certain English effect descriptions. Fixed Challenger achievements being granted without completing full runs.



Challenger achievements being granted without completing full runs. Fixed certain localization issues.



certain localization issues. Fixed Shrine purchase confirmation windows appearing in the wrong position.



Shrine purchase confirmation windows appearing in the wrong position. Fixed the Talents section in the Compendium being displayed incorrectly in rare cases.



the Talents section in the Compendium being displayed incorrectly in rare cases. Fixed enemies spawned by the Summoning Circle being resurrected as Mysterious Swords.



Greetings, gods! Here’s a quick hotfix for the Void Shrine update, featuring bug fixes and improvements to the Compendium. Read on for full details:▲ - a buff was applied▼ - a nerf was applied⮂ - a tradeoff occurred☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback