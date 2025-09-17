▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Changes
Balance
- [Enemies]
- Narmer (Act 2 boss)
- ▲ Increased all Pyramids' health by ~4% on difficulty levels beyond Normal.
Other
- [Compendium]
- Added a subsection under Shrine types listing neutral perks.
- Added a Summoning Circle section.
- Added a Natural disasters section.
- Adjusted certain tooltips for better display in the Compendium window.
- Slightly resized and repositioned certain UI elements.
Fixes
- ☄️ Fixed the game getting softlocked when an enemy wave spawned under specific conditions.
- ☄️ Fixed enemy wave units occasionally attempting to spawn on occupied hexes.
- ☄️ Fixed certain units causing softlocks on attack under specific conditions.
- ☄️ Fixed the Mana Lock challenge deducting mana in non-boss battles.
- ☄️ Fixed the Weak Spot talent causing softlocks with specific effect combinations.
- ☄️ Fixed typos in certain English effect descriptions.
- Fixed Challenger achievements being granted without completing full runs.
- Fixed certain localization issues.
- Fixed Shrine purchase confirmation windows appearing in the wrong position.
- Fixed the Talents section in the Compendium being displayed incorrectly in rare cases.
- Fixed enemies spawned by the Summoning Circle being resurrected as Mysterious Swords.
