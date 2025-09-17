 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20022603 Edited 17 September 2025 – 22:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, gods! Here’s a quick hotfix for the Void Shrine update, featuring bug fixes and improvements to the Compendium. Read on for full details:

▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Balance

  • [Enemies]
    • Narmer (Act 2 boss)
      • Increased all Pyramids' health by ~4% on difficulty levels beyond Normal.


Other

  • [Compendium]
    • Added a subsection under Shrine types listing neutral perks.
    • Added a Summoning Circle section.
    • Added a Natural disasters section.
    • Adjusted certain tooltips for better display in the Compendium window.
    • Slightly resized and repositioned certain UI elements.


Fixes

  • ☄️ Fixed the game getting softlocked when an enemy wave spawned under specific conditions.
  • ☄️ Fixed enemy wave units occasionally attempting to spawn on occupied hexes.
  • ☄️ Fixed certain units causing softlocks on attack under specific conditions.
  • ☄️ Fixed the Mana Lock challenge deducting mana in non-boss battles.
  • ☄️ Fixed the Weak Spot talent causing softlocks with specific effect combinations.
  • ☄️ Fixed typos in certain English effect descriptions.
  • Fixed Challenger achievements being granted without completing full runs.
  • Fixed certain localization issues.
  • Fixed Shrine purchase confirmation windows appearing in the wrong position.
  • Fixed the Talents section in the Compendium being displayed incorrectly in rare cases.
  • Fixed enemies spawned by the Summoning Circle being resurrected as Mysterious Swords.

