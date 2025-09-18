v2.71 Release Notes

QoL Changed Simplified Chinese translation of the Raise Dead spell to "復活並控制最後被擊敗的單位" to help clarify it will also control enemy unit. (Thanks Ganty)

Fixed Bug where Equipment descriptions weren't showing on the Korean translations. (Thanks Guest_271288)

Fixed Bug where Equip keyword was mismatched on equipment cards for several of the translations.

Fixed Bug where Bosses were dropping Tier 6-8 items instead of Tier 8-9 items.

Fixed Bug where Lore Collection completion was rewarding Tier 7-9 items instead of Tier 8 items.

Fixed Bug where Elites in chapter 3 were rewarding Tier 7 instead of Tier 7-8 items.

Fixed Bug where defeating the Skeleton Bros and having them join your party wasn't clearing the encounter and awarding leaderboard points. (Thanks Rhubarb314 and Firearmsex)

Balance: further reduced the cost of White Flag by 200 gold (from 650 to 400) and made it a Tier 5 item so that it can be dropped from chests in the first chapter. If you don't like rolling dice to retreat in Descent, take this item :) (Thanks DARLING and Guest_8080)

Balance: The Arcane spells Gateway, Teleport and Wormhole gain the Gravity tag to further synergize with Krox's gravity spell discount. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

Balance: Tribal Harness gains Knockback (1), Pierce), +3 Max Life

Fixed Bug where Gate of Fate could throw exception during conditional checks for "isHumanoid". (Thanks Guest_220802, Seikens, and coccos81)

Fixed Bug where cards generated from Orb of Insight and Hellhound puppy weren't getting card discounts applied from other artifacts. (Thanks Rhubarb314)

Fixed Bug where cards generated from Orb of Insight were persisting within the deck instead of acting as temporary cards. (Thanks Rhubarb314)

Fixed Bug where the Death of a Salesman encounter where you first acquire the Traveling Salesman could potentially spawn as your first battle by flagging it with difficulty 3 so it will only spawn after clearing all the difficulty 1 and difficulty 2 minion battles (or having cleared at least 6 battles total). (Thanks BlackHammer)



Coming in Next Patch

Increase card pool for merchants. Add additional card slots for animal gear to prevent the card pool being diluted. Add additional spells. (Thanks coldsteel)

Sacrifical Orb should prevent downfall abilities so that cats, puppies and bone harness units cannot be sacrificed multiple times without consequences. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

Fix bug with Hero Doll returning 5-Cost Units instead of 4-Cost Guardians (Thanks DarthMcStuffins and 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

Increase the starting gold for items and possible the quantity of artifacts selected in the pre-adventure Summoner selection screen. (Thanks DARLING)



Thanks to everyone for the amazing feedback on the 2.70 major update and Animal Gear DLC! Here's the first found of fixes in response to your suggestions. I've also noted a few changes I'll get in the next patch for you.I didn't get a chance to finish these yet, but I'll have them in the next patch.