Thanks to everyone for the amazing feedback on the 2.70 major update and Animal Gear DLC! Here's the first found of fixes in response to your suggestions. I've also noted a few changes I'll get in the next patch for you.
v2.71 Release Notes
- QoL Changed Simplified Chinese translation of the Raise Dead spell to "復活並控制最後被擊敗的單位" to help clarify it will also control enemy unit. (Thanks Ganty)
- Fixed Bug where Equipment descriptions weren't showing on the Korean translations. (Thanks Guest_271288)
- Fixed Bug where Equip keyword was mismatched on equipment cards for several of the translations.
- Fixed Bug where Bosses were dropping Tier 6-8 items instead of Tier 8-9 items.
- Fixed Bug where Lore Collection completion was rewarding Tier 7-9 items instead of Tier 8 items.
- Fixed Bug where Elites in chapter 3 were rewarding Tier 7 instead of Tier 7-8 items.
- Fixed Bug where defeating the Skeleton Bros and having them join your party wasn't clearing the encounter and awarding leaderboard points. (Thanks Rhubarb314 and Firearmsex)
- Balance: further reduced the cost of White Flag by 200 gold (from 650 to 400) and made it a Tier 5 item so that it can be dropped from chests in the first chapter. If you don't like rolling dice to retreat in Descent, take this item :) (Thanks DARLING and Guest_8080)
- Balance: The Arcane spells Gateway, Teleport and Wormhole gain the Gravity tag to further synergize with Krox's gravity spell discount. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)
- Balance: Tribal Harness gains Knockback (1), Pierce), +3 Max Life
- Fixed Bug where Gate of Fate could throw exception during conditional checks for "isHumanoid". (Thanks Guest_220802, Seikens, and coccos81)
- Fixed Bug where cards generated from Orb of Insight and Hellhound puppy weren't getting card discounts applied from other artifacts. (Thanks Rhubarb314)
- Fixed Bug where cards generated from Orb of Insight were persisting within the deck instead of acting as temporary cards. (Thanks Rhubarb314)
- Fixed Bug where the Death of a Salesman encounter where you first acquire the Traveling Salesman could potentially spawn as your first battle by flagging it with difficulty 3 so it will only spawn after clearing all the difficulty 1 and difficulty 2 minion battles (or having cleared at least 6 battles total). (Thanks BlackHammer)
Coming in Next Patch
I didn't get a chance to finish these yet, but I'll have them in the next patch.
- Increase card pool for merchants. Add additional card slots for animal gear to prevent the card pool being diluted. Add additional spells. (Thanks coldsteel)
- Sacrifical Orb should prevent downfall abilities so that cats, puppies and bone harness units cannot be sacrificed multiple times without consequences. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)
- Fix bug with Hero Doll returning 5-Cost Units instead of 4-Cost Guardians (Thanks DarthMcStuffins and 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)
- Increase the starting gold for items and possible the quantity of artifacts selected in the pre-adventure Summoner selection screen. (Thanks DARLING)
Changed files in this update