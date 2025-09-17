- now in 1992 mode, story can be started up to 5 unlocked levels like in the original game
- credits and save option has been removed from 1992 to stick to the original vision
- improved auto upgrade. Now also upgrade secondary weapon
- increased burst dmg
- in 1992 mode after death weapon will be switched to best available
- in 1992 after death secondary weapon is downgraded only active one
- added 1 sec immune as bonus when slow motion is triggered on miniboss kill
- finally fixed this nasty shop loop bug
Update 1.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
