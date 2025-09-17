Hotfix Patch 0.66.3
- Reverted firestorm nebel barrage damage. AoE reduced to 10 (from 12). Cost reduced to 30 F (from 40). Changed hotkey for barrage
- RCA Stretcher Bearer Casualty Clearing Station pop increased to 2 (from 1)
- Tommy squad leader Sten moved to vet 5, replacing the cooldown and reload buff
- Added reverse to BA64
- 1944 Marines should now correctly have double zooks with the upgrade
- Fixed a bug with SE Treadbreaker schrecks being available on tankbusters by default. Now has a pop up text when activated.
- Fixed a bug with the vampire maphack not working properly on the CCT with the Enigma Decoded unlock
- Fixed a hotkey overlap for suppression fire and enable repairs on pgens
- Fixed a UI overlap for sticky bombs and smoke grenades on riflemen
- Fixed a UI overlap for reverse and mark target on the Jeep
- Fixed the UI indicator for fanatacism zeal on KCH
- Fixed a bug with next generation tanks bonus applying to pershings without the upgrade
- Fixed a bug with SE survivalist overdrive applying to panthers with sideskirts
Patch 0.66.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Europe in Ruins: Reinforcements Content Depot 664261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update