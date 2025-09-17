 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20022319
Hotfix Patch 0.66.3

- Reverted firestorm nebel barrage damage. AoE reduced to 10 (from 12). Cost reduced to 30 F (from 40). Changed hotkey for barrage
- RCA Stretcher Bearer Casualty Clearing Station pop increased to 2 (from 1)
- Tommy squad leader Sten moved to vet 5, replacing the cooldown and reload buff
- Added reverse to BA64
- 1944 Marines should now correctly have double zooks with the upgrade
- Fixed a bug with SE Treadbreaker schrecks being available on tankbusters by default. Now has a pop up text when activated.
- Fixed a bug with the vampire maphack not working properly on the CCT with the Enigma Decoded unlock
- Fixed a hotkey overlap for suppression fire and enable repairs on pgens
- Fixed a UI overlap for sticky bombs and smoke grenades on riflemen
- Fixed a UI overlap for reverse and mark target on the Jeep
- Fixed the UI indicator for fanatacism zeal on KCH
- Fixed a bug with next generation tanks bonus applying to pershings without the upgrade
- Fixed a bug with SE survivalist overdrive applying to panthers with sideskirts

