Hotfix Patch 0.66.3



- Reverted firestorm nebel barrage damage. AoE reduced to 10 (from 12). Cost reduced to 30 F (from 40). Changed hotkey for barrage

- RCA Stretcher Bearer Casualty Clearing Station pop increased to 2 (from 1)

- Tommy squad leader Sten moved to vet 5, replacing the cooldown and reload buff

- Added reverse to BA64

- 1944 Marines should now correctly have double zooks with the upgrade

- Fixed a bug with SE Treadbreaker schrecks being available on tankbusters by default. Now has a pop up text when activated.

- Fixed a bug with the vampire maphack not working properly on the CCT with the Enigma Decoded unlock

- Fixed a hotkey overlap for suppression fire and enable repairs on pgens

- Fixed a UI overlap for sticky bombs and smoke grenades on riflemen

- Fixed a UI overlap for reverse and mark target on the Jeep

- Fixed the UI indicator for fanatacism zeal on KCH

- Fixed a bug with next generation tanks bonus applying to pershings without the upgrade

- Fixed a bug with SE survivalist overdrive applying to panthers with sideskirts

