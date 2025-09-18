Here's another update with fixes and improvements! As always, greatly appreciate all of the bug reports and feedback over the past while.

Work on the Q3 update continues but I will be putting up a quick post about this update and a revised roadmap for the rest of the year and beyond soon, now that there is a bit more clarity about where the game is and where it's headed. Thanks for being part of this early access journey!

Fixes

Fixed case of no hostile creature spawning caused by loading a save while in an active game, where the loaded save is an earlier day than the active game. For example, playing a game on day 7, then loading a save that's on day 4. Hostile creatures would then not spawn for at least 3 days

Fixed positioning of held soft/hardened jars and pots

Fixed some buttons in the UI (ex. body part buttons in the health status window) overriding the ESC key behavior while focused resulting in all windows being closed and the main menu opening, instead of just closing the current active window

Fixed issue with roofs losing their "indoor status" (losing protection from rain/wind/storms) when removing a roof from rafters and and adding another roof back on

Fixed missing localization of the header in the health/injury management window

Fixed rain/snow appearing when in a cave

Fixed objects like young plants breaking the auto-pickup functionality when they are the closest object out of other valid pickup-able objects

Fixed stockpile placement colliding with lumber support beams underneath floors

Fixed build/repair/take-apart interactions using the held item's stamina cost when it's not required for the interaction, for example when holding a wooden shovel while building a stone floor

Fixed the "show discovery popup" gameplay setting not actually saving when it is disabled

Fixed the interactions list overlapping the mouse cursor and making it hard to choose a spot to dig when holding a shovel and hovering over the terrain (in top-down mode)

Fixed interactions list positioning when hovering over water to drink or fill containers (in top-down mode)

Additions

Bleeding-related injuries now result in blood drops on the ground when moving around with more severe bleeding causing more blood drops

Added rotating autosave functionality. If using autosaves, the game now keeps three separate autosave slots, saving over the oldest one each time the autosave is triggered

Added autosave when entering caves and an option to enable/disable this in gameplay settings

Balance

Reduced leech application chance when in water

Reworked calculation of "indoor status" for roofed areas so that they will be more protected from the elements in various roof/wall situations

Increased "indoor status" of area under lumber floor, it's not as much as a proper roof but can now be enough to block sunlight for mushroom growth with enough surrounding walls

Reduced speed of raft

Other changes