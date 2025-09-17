Hey Topplers! At long last we reach another Topple Tactics update!

The version number of the new update is 1.3.6, if you see a different version number in the main menu and Steam isn’t updating the game for you, the quickest way to get the update is to restart your Steam. If you are still on the old version you will not be able to see games from the new version, so make sure you download the update!

Today we are peeling back the mysterious game code and revealing the stats for your mini player abilities or huge player towers! The menus in the game have been updated with a focus on making choices clearer and explaining how the game works. Let's take a tour!

New Mini Player Shop Screen

The Item shop screen and Stats screen are now visible at the same time! Lots of changes make this menu more helpful to read and use

All stats now show their numerical value that the game is using. Now you can see exactly what power is going into your build.

Ability Strength stat & Shield Health stat start off locked (aka not upgradable) until you actually buy an item that uses those stats. Previously, it was unclear to the player that upgrading shield health added no value if you didn't have a shield equipped. The same is true for Ability Strength, which we also handle with the next feature:

In the top right of the Items shop window, text hints will appear to show all of the special abilities you currently have from your items! Abilities also include an icon to show which stat they are primarily impacted by. Here is the full list of Abilities depicted in the menu: Knockback resistance: Low Health Doesn't Increase Knockback (Colossus Helmet) Immune To Being Knocked Over (Chonky Boots) Ability Strength: *More info about Ability Strength updates below. Activatable Invulnerability (Enchanted Helm) Activatable Forcefield (Forcefield Bandana) Deflector (Electro-Magnetic Shoes) Dash (Ninja Bandana) Super Dash (Two Ninja Bandanas) Jump Height: Double Jump (Double Jump Shoes) Super Double Jump (Cloud Shoes) Shield Health: Regenerating Forcefield (Regenerative Forcefield) Walk Speed: Immune to Ice and Wind (Spiky Cleats)

When hovering over any upgrade button, or any item button, the stat numbers update showing the change the upgrade will have! If an item changes your stats in a positive way, green text will appear previewing what that change will be. If an item negatively changes your stats, the preview text will be red. When items add or remove abilities to your character you can also see those abilities highlighted in red if they'll be deleted, or green if they'll be added.

We standardized the use of the green "Tactic Tokens" icon everywhere that cost values are listed, for easy reading.

All of the hover texts have been updated to more accurately reflect the changes the items give. previously % changes were depicted as the total change you would have by getting each item in the chain, now each item only shows the change it specifically gives relative to your current loadout. Also fixed preview hints that gave incorrect information, or was missing information.

New Huge Player "Towers" Tech Tree Screen

Stats aren't just for lil' players! Now with a click of the new orange "Towers" button on the bottom toolbar, you can preview all of the available towers in the game! This menu currently only works as a dictionary of info, placing towers still works as it previously did.

Towers have all their stats visible here, with a key to reference what each stat represents.

Prices are listed for each upgrade, and does not include the total cost needed to get to that tower in the train.

The menu can be navigated by clicking the scroll bar, scrolling the mouse wheel, or dragging the content within the window.

Other Various Menu Updates!



Each screen in the main menu has been revamped for aesthetics, and also to get rid of unneeded scrolling throughout these menus. We hope you find these new menus prettier, easier to read, and faster to use!

Other Balance Fixes:

Throughout making all this information visible to the player we noticed some inconsistencies we want to address. many more balance changes will come in a future update, but for now we adjusted the following: