Main changes:
- New music for the Stomach and Liver level. It's still work in progress, but I wanted to have something in so it doesn't get so repetitive :)
- Added options to lower or disable screenshake
- Made the RMB to strafe mode the default control mode, since most people seem to be playing with WASD + Mouse
- Mouse is now confined to the borderless window
- Tabbing out and losing focus now pauses the game
- Fixed the Living Nest boss spawning enemies outside of the room
- Fixed a bug where starting a run could spawn the player in a wall
- Visual improvements like particles and UI masking
