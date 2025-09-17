 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20021999 Edited 17 September 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mostly bugfixing and QoL changes for reported issues by the community (thank you everyone! <3)

Main changes:
  • New music for the Stomach and Liver level. It's still work in progress, but I wanted to have something in so it doesn't get so repetitive :)
  • Added options to lower or disable screenshake
  • Made the RMB to strafe mode the default control mode, since most people seem to be playing with WASD + Mouse
  • Mouse is now confined to the borderless window
  • Tabbing out and losing focus now pauses the game
  • Fixed the Living Nest boss spawning enemies outside of the room
  • Fixed a bug where starting a run could spawn the player in a wall
  • Visual improvements like particles and UI masking

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3940741
Linux Depot 3940742
macOS Depot 3940743
