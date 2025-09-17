Dear Players,

I would like to thank you sincerely for spending your time with my game.

It is both an honor and a great pleasure to know that you found it entertaining and worthy of your precious time.

With this update, I finally had the chance to add some new pots to the game (a bit more complex than usual). I hope they will bring you even more fun and relaxation.

I also redesigned the controls UI. I know the old version was quite a nightmare to understand, so I believe this one will serve you much better. Please use it to discover how hints work, as well as new ways of placing pieces during the game.

The more challenging modes will stay as they are meant to be, but now you will also have additional ways to enjoy and explore the gameplay.

Once again, many thanks for your time and fantastic support.

All the best,

Adam

P.S.

There are more pots and elements planned for future updates.