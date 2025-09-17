0.1.3 / 0.1.4 Update
Fixed an input bug with the "W" key in the tutorial
Adjusted THE_FOREST in the Dummy Mode, removing forgotten placeholders
Removed the automatic Discord link opened when accepting the EULA, following receieved feedback
