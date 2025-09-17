 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20021809 Edited 17 September 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.1.3 / 0.1.4 Update

  • Fixed an input bug with the "W" key in the tutorial

  • Adjusted THE_FOREST in the Dummy Mode, removing forgotten placeholders

  • Removed the automatic Discord link opened when accepting the EULA, following receieved feedback

Changed files in this update

