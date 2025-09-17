Lately we've had a few streamers play our game, big thanks to them!
Today we give you a quality of life fix along with some bug fixes as well:
Quality of life fix:
- Gave clearer instructions for the Jester's quest at the beginning of the game (because some were struggling with figuring it out)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where dialogue for accepting King's Fran's quest with a herb would appear after entering and leaving the King and Queen of Foreline's bedroom
- Fixed a bug where achievements with long names wouldn't display properly
Quality of life changes + bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2944091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update