Lately we've had a few streamers play our game, big thanks to them!



Today we give you a quality of life fix along with some bug fixes as well:



Quality of life fix:



- Gave clearer instructions for the Jester's quest at the beginning of the game (because some were struggling with figuring it out)



Bug fixes:



- Fixed a bug where dialogue for accepting King's Fran's quest with a herb would appear after entering and leaving the King and Queen of Foreline's bedroom



- Fixed a bug where achievements with long names wouldn't display properly