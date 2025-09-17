 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20021698
Update notes via Steam Community
Lately we've had a few streamers play our game, big thanks to them!

Today we give you a quality of life fix along with some bug fixes as well:

Quality of life fix:

- Gave clearer instructions for the Jester's quest at the beginning of the game (because some were struggling with figuring it out)

Bug fixes:

- Fixed a bug where dialogue for accepting King's Fran's quest with a herb would appear after entering and leaving the King and Queen of Foreline's bedroom

- Fixed a bug where achievements with long names wouldn't display properly

