Thanks to the valuable feedback from our community survey, we've implemented several important changes to improve your experience:

What's New:



Animation Pacing Controls - Added new "Pacing" settings in Preferences, giving you complete control over animation timing:



Standard (1.5s) - Default

Cinematic (3.5s) - For dramatic effect

Instant (no pause) - For speed runners

Director's Cut (10s) - The full cinematic experience





Improved UI Readability - Increased menu label font sizes from 16 to 22 for better visibility and accessibility

Day 1 Animation Fixes - Resolved multiple animation timing and transition issues in the opening chapter



Based on Your Feedback:

Your survey responses were eye-opening - 47.9% wanted MORE animations while 31.3% felt there were too many. Rather than pick a side, we've given everyone what they want:



Removed repetitive car animations that interrupted story flow

Polish pass on existing animations for smoother transitions

Full player control - YOU decide the pacing that works for you



Coming Soon:



Additional animation refinements

Further UI improvements

More accessibility options



The split in feedback showed us there's no one-size-fits-all approach. That's why we've focused on customization - letting you tailor the experience to your preferences.

Thank you for your continued support and honest feedback. Keep it coming!