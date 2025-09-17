Thanks to the valuable feedback from our community survey, we've implemented several important changes to improve your experience:
What's New:
Animation Pacing Controls - Added new "Pacing" settings in Preferences, giving you complete control over animation timing:
Standard (1.5s) - Default
Cinematic (3.5s) - For dramatic effect
Instant (no pause) - For speed runners
Director's Cut (10s) - The full cinematic experience
Improved UI Readability - Increased menu label font sizes from 16 to 22 for better visibility and accessibility
Day 1 Animation Fixes - Resolved multiple animation timing and transition issues in the opening chapter
Based on Your Feedback:
Your survey responses were eye-opening - 47.9% wanted MORE animations while 31.3% felt there were too many. Rather than pick a side, we've given everyone what they want:
Removed repetitive car animations that interrupted story flow
Polish pass on existing animations for smoother transitions
Full player control - YOU decide the pacing that works for you
Coming Soon:
Additional animation refinements
Further UI improvements
More accessibility options
The split in feedback showed us there's no one-size-fits-all approach. That's why we've focused on customization - letting you tailor the experience to your preferences.
Thank you for your continued support and honest feedback. Keep it coming!
