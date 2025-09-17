 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20021613 Edited 17 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to the valuable feedback from our community survey, we've implemented several important changes to improve your experience:
What's New:

Animation Pacing Controls - Added new "Pacing" settings in Preferences, giving you complete control over animation timing:

Standard (1.5s) - Default
Cinematic (3.5s) - For dramatic effect
Instant (no pause) - For speed runners
Director's Cut (10s) - The full cinematic experience


Improved UI Readability - Increased menu label font sizes from 16 to 22 for better visibility and accessibility
Day 1 Animation Fixes - Resolved multiple animation timing and transition issues in the opening chapter

Based on Your Feedback:
Your survey responses were eye-opening - 47.9% wanted MORE animations while 31.3% felt there were too many. Rather than pick a side, we've given everyone what they want:

Removed repetitive car animations that interrupted story flow
Polish pass on existing animations for smoother transitions
Full player control - YOU decide the pacing that works for you

Coming Soon:

Additional animation refinements
Further UI improvements
More accessibility options

The split in feedback showed us there's no one-size-fits-all approach. That's why we've focused on customization - letting you tailor the experience to your preferences.
Thank you for your continued support and honest feedback. Keep it coming!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3112291
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3112292
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link