Iron Onslaught has been updated to v0.5.0.0, and with this update comes a brand new look
New Images
I remade every image for Iron Onslaught to help represent the gameplay and enemies you'll fight
Updated Time Achievements
I changed the time achievements to 1 hour, 3 hours, 5 hours, and 10 hours because, well, 72 hours was a bit too long (keep in mind that the time doesn't reflect the time you've played overall, it's how long you've survived in your save)
Bug Fixes
Fixed the grenade-image issue once more so that it displays the text that appears after you throw it (which is either 3 mins or 10 mins depending on what grenade you threw)
Updated the crosshair for 3 of the guns (the SMG, shotgun, and minigun) to be more accurate to the bullet's projectile
Updated the Bots once more to make sure they don't attack you when they're dead since they're shot to Narnia with a 9mm SMG
Increased the delay for the other Steam achievements to 0.3 seconds because 0.2 seconds was too quick for the game to unlock more than 1 achievement
Changed files in this update