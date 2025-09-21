Iron Onslaught has been updated to v0.5.0.0, and with this update comes a brand new look

New Images

I remade every image for Iron Onslaught to help represent the gameplay and enemies you'll fight

Updated Time Achievements

I changed the time achievements to 1 hour, 3 hours, 5 hours, and 10 hours because, well, 72 hours was a bit too long (keep in mind that the time doesn't reflect the time you've played overall, it's how long you've survived in your save)

Bug Fixes