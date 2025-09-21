 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20021580
Update notes via Steam Community

Iron Onslaught has been updated to v0.5.0.0, and with this update comes a brand new look

New Images

I remade every image for Iron Onslaught to help represent the gameplay and enemies you'll fight

Updated Time Achievements

I changed the time achievements to 1 hour, 3 hours, 5 hours, and 10 hours because, well, 72 hours was a bit too long (keep in mind that the time doesn't reflect the time you've played overall, it's how long you've survived in your save)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the grenade-image issue once more so that it displays the text that appears after you throw it (which is either 3 mins or 10 mins depending on what grenade you threw)

  • Updated the crosshair for 3 of the guns (the SMG, shotgun, and minigun) to be more accurate to the bullet's projectile

  • Updated the Bots once more to make sure they don't attack you when they're dead since they're shot to Narnia with a 9mm SMG

  • Increased the delay for the other Steam achievements to 0.3 seconds because 0.2 seconds was too quick for the game to unlock more than 1 achievement

