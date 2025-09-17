Write Warz v1.04.00 – Bumbly’s Rockin’ Adventure (Live Today)



Patch 1.04.00 is live with our first Limited-Time Mode, a new rhythm mini-game, fresh quests & unlocks, and an update on how Write Warz will grow from here.

At a Glance

LTM: Bumbly’s Rockin’ Adventure — Sept 17 → Oct 15, 2025

Loop: Mad‑Tags → Writing → Voting (yellow = other players’ tags)

Mini‑game: Keytar Hero with streak multipliers and Awesome Mode

5 LTM quests with character/cosmetic rewards

Systems update: clearer seasonal model, marketplace changes, matchmaking removed (for now)

LTM — Bumbly’s Rockin’ Adventure

Bumbly formed a band and needs you to help tell his story.

How it works

Mad‑Tags: Fill out categories with hilarious answers. Writing: Build your sentence around the shown category—we’ll swap in someone else’s Mad‑Tag for surprise comedy. Voting: Wipe the tears of laughter and vote for the best sentence. Yellow words are inserted tags from other players. Pro tip: Good Judgment multipliers can stack up to 3×.

New mini‑game — Keytar Hero

Match letters/words to an original synthwave beat.

Build streaks for multipliers.

Trigger Awesome Mode to 2× your points.

Top 3 finishers get extra points each game. (Also: winning this is one of the LTM missions!)

Quests & Unlocks (event‑limited)

Win a game: Unlock Bumbly as a permanent character .

Place 1st in Keytar Hero: Unlock a special space‑tour banner .

Have your Mad‑Tags used 10 times: Unlock a brand‑new font .

Play with at least 3 human players: Unlock a new “Awesome” font color .

Play 5 games of Bumbly’s Rockin’ Adventure: Unlock an alternate Bumbly skin.

Systems Update & Direction

Dev Comment: Early Access is an adventure. Write Warz is at its best as a party game—friends laughing and celebrating wild sentences. We’re steering toward that experience and a sustainable way to support it.

What’s changing now

Matchmaking removed (for now). We’re designing around groups of friends. Bots remain in Custom Games to fill seats.

Writing Pass and Marketplace disabled while we transition.

Horror and Pirate themes remain free as a base to play.

What’s coming next

Starting in October, seasonal themes (beginning with Elves vs Samurai ) become DLC . Each pack bundles what used to be the grind—fonts, colors, characters, emotes—so you get everything instantly.

Only the host needs to own a DLC for the whole lobby to play that theme.

Pirate theme items will be granted next season , so purchases are disabled to avoid wasted spend.

The Marketplace will return later focused on cosmetic bundles (skins & fonts), and we’re removing both in‑game currencies .

We’re building phone play (Jackbox‑style) : host on a computer, friends join from their phones.

Season 2 tease: a Dungeons‑and‑Dragons‑themed season is already in motion.

Thank you

Thanks for sticking with us through the experiments. These changes are about delivering the joyful party‑game nights you’ve already had, while giving us a sustainable path to keep shipping new themes, characters, and modes. Tell us what works, what doesn’t, and what you want next—join us on Discord, and if you’re enjoying the direction, a Steam review helps a lot.

—The Write Warz Team