Hey everyone,

The game is now live! Go play it!

Please give it a review as every review really helps us out! For a preview for what the new prelude holds check out the previous announcement here:

Some things to note. We'll be deactivating the demo on the main game's store page so if you want to continue that save you can pick up the v0.4 demo below. In addition we have the v0.9 of the android version you can try out.

https://renoki.itch.io/dragaea-idle

Please note that stats and effects may change between the prelude and the full game. Please visit the discord or post in the discussion forums if you encounter any bugs, want to suggest new features, or have any feedback.

Regarding feedback, some things that were suggested did not yet make it in due to time. If your suggestion has not made it in, please post it again!

We'll have more news on the main game really soon! You can wishlist it below.

Take it easy, all! And enjoy!