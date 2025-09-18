Subjects,
Today’s update delivers a fresh wave of improvements and bug fixes shaped directly by your feedback on our newest map, Helios and beyond.
We’ve addressed some of the higher priority issues raised since release, but we have also taken some time to work on some of the most upvoted suggestions from our Feedback Forums on Discord.
Your input continues to make the game better, so thank you for sharing your thoughts and helping us fine-tune the experience.
See you in the next Ritual.
Improvements
Introduced improved 3D spatial audio (HRTF) for headphones on all platforms (must be enabled in your game settings).
Watering can water impact sound now comes from the impact point.
Implemented voting sounds for the Helios map’s Voting Table.
Globe Weak Point changes colour to red when activated.
Menace no longer switches to the Third person on the Space Walk sabotage.
Voting table models now rotate.
Sabotage alert on Space map now has two waypoints to make it easier to navigate to it.
Banana placement on Space map for Monkey.
Added shake to Earthquake mutation.
Added a debuff visual for Earthquake mutation.
Terror grab will prioritize players over destructible objects.
Fixes
[FIXED] Earthquake mutation affecting everyone regardless of distance and whether they are in terror form or not.
[FIXED] Not being able to hear people at night on a Space map.
[FIXED] Menace losing its Menace form after entering Space Walk.
[FIXED] Monkey Balloons and Asteroids tasks don't show progress.
[FIXED] Occasionally not being able to escape as the door opens on the lowest Space map floor.
[FIXED] Phantom occasionally not respawning as Menace after voting table vote.
[FIXED] Occasionally getting stuck in Antigravity tubes.
[FIXED] Being able to move buttons on sabotage repair before the code is shown.
[FIXED] Terror incoming sound in Antigravity tubes being duplicated.
[FIXED] Occasionally not seeing vote progress bar on holograms.
[FIXED] Selfie emote moving the player.
[FIXED] 2D sounds were playing on the meteor blaster task to all players.
[FIXED] Observer gains sanity from tasks.
[FIXED] Legacy looks grey-ish since the FPS update.
[FIXED] Asteroid task not playing audio.
[FIXED] Flattened Floor Collisions on the Space Map Bridge.
[FIXED] Observer Role no longer gains Sanity after doing tasks.
[FIXED] Knuckle Head accolade increasing in the Standard game.
[FIXED] Inquisitor icon is now correct in the glossary.
[FIXED] Terror grab not grabbing players when next to wall crack.
[FIXED] Issue with continuing to talk through Tannoy after switching transmission modes back and forth.
[FIXED] Moonwalk Emote now animates in place and does not move.
Changed files in this update