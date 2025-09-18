Subjects,

Today’s update delivers a fresh wave of improvements and bug fixes shaped directly by your feedback on our newest map, Helios and beyond.

We’ve addressed some of the higher priority issues raised since release, but we have also taken some time to work on some of the most upvoted suggestions from our Feedback Forums on Discord.

Your input continues to make the game better, so thank you for sharing your thoughts and helping us fine-tune the experience.

See you in the next Ritual.

Improvements

Introduced improved 3D spatial audio (HRTF) for headphones on all platforms (must be enabled in your game settings).

Watering can water impact sound now comes from the impact point.

Implemented voting sounds for the Helios map’s Voting Table.

Globe Weak Point changes colour to red when activated.

Menace no longer switches to the Third person on the Space Walk sabotage.

Voting table models now rotate.

Sabotage alert on Space map now has two waypoints to make it easier to navigate to it.

Banana placement on Space map for Monkey.

Added shake to Earthquake mutation.

Added a debuff visual for Earthquake mutation.

Terror grab will prioritize players over destructible objects.

Fixes