In today's update, For the Greater Good's camera and aiming systems have been completely overhauled. Now, the player aims with a crosshair, and the character will face toward it. You can lock the crosshair onto a specific enemy by pressing the lock-on button (middle click by default). The new system is less disorienting, feels a lot smoother, and requires much less mouse movement in situations that need precise aim. The lock-on function should also make bosses significantly easier since the player can focus on dodging.

Aiming on controllers has changed to a twin-stick system with the same lock-on function.

The new aiming system will now be the default, and the old third person mode can be selected in the options.

A large selection of bosses have been toned down and reworked, especially ones with abilities that needed a large amount of trial and error to figure out. Combined with the new camera system, they should be much less frustrating.

Many S rating times have been adjusted since the new aim system seems a little slower to clear levels, but I will look into adjusting more of them if they are unreasonable.