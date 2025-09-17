 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20021494
Update notes via Steam Community

This release brings major animation tools and customization features to Pal Engine:

- Animation Controller: preview all built-in animations and toggle them on/off.

- Full support for .vrma format (VRM Animation), letting you use cross-platform standard animations.

- Upload your own animations: bring in custom motion, idle, or gesture animations.

- New Character Animation Menu: assign custom idle animations and welcome gestures per character.

- Character window will no longer reload when adjusting its size — smoother transitions.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3868881
  • Loading history…
