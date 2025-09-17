This release brings major animation tools and customization features to Pal Engine:
- Animation Controller: preview all built-in animations and toggle them on/off.
- Full support for .vrma format (VRM Animation), letting you use cross-platform standard animations.
- Upload your own animations: bring in custom motion, idle, or gesture animations.
- New Character Animation Menu: assign custom idle animations and welcome gestures per character.
- Character window will no longer reload when adjusting its size — smoother transitions.
