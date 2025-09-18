We’ve added a new full case to investigate!
In The Remorseful Doctor, you’ll look into the mysterious death of Danton, a heart surgeon who worked for the Zeus Health Alliance. Details are limited and the circumstances aren’t clear. Your job is to piece together what happened.
What’s in this update:
New full-length case: The Remorseful Doctor
New dialogues, documents, and interviews to review
Additional contradictions to spot and debunk
General bug fixes
Thanks for playing and for your continued feedback!
