Major 18 September 2025 Build 20021201 Edited 18 September 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve added a new full case to investigate!

In The Remorseful Doctor, you’ll look into the mysterious death of Danton, a heart surgeon who worked for the Zeus Health Alliance. Details are limited and the circumstances aren’t clear. Your job is to piece together what happened.

What’s in this update:

  • New full-length case: The Remorseful Doctor

  • New dialogues, documents, and interviews to review

  • Additional contradictions to spot and debunk

  • General bug fixes

Thanks for playing and for your continued feedback!

Changed files in this update

