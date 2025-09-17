Test Branch 1.0.79755 Test 2025-09-17
Design
Temporarily hidden units (i.e. Scouts bounced out of Trees) now become visible after 5 turns (or after attacking or moving)
Temporarily hidden units can no longer occupy territory that they would not be able to occupy if not hidden (i.e. foreign territory while at Truce)
Scouts are no longer removed from the map after establishing an Agent Network and instead get a 5 turn cooldown and are hidden for 10 turns
Enlightenment now gives +3 Happiness only for Monks in Monasteries of Religions that have that Theology
Assault bonus to attack against forts no longer applies when forts give no defensive bonus
Disabled some more ambitions in One City Challenge
Rightful Heirs can no longer become Missing, Exiled, Imprisoned or Fugitive
Added ambitions for building Wonders added in Wonders and Dynasties
Delvers have an opinion penalty towards Stewards of the Land. These traits are now mutually exclusive (Wrath of Gods)
Programming
Performance optimization for trade network recalculations
AI water control improvements and bug fixes
UI
Turn timer changes (MP):
There are now 2 warnings that turn time is running out
First warning triggers at 30 seconds remaining, turns timer text red and plays audio warning
Second warning triggers at 15 seconds remaining, increases timer text size and plays audio warning again
These times are configurable using a mod in globalsInt.xml
Other UI changes:
Improvement helptext and unit build option prereqs take into account tile owner rather than unit owner
Added helptext warning when trying to build Improvement for teammate who doesn't have required Tech
Improved some luxury trade help text
Yield production graphs also display the total accumulated up until the hovered point (after game is over and for observers)
'Only Show Map Tacks For Worker' option renamed to 'Contextual Map Tacks'. Now shows improvement pings whenever workers, settlers or disciples are selected
Bugs Fixed
Fixed potential null reference in Map Editor
Fixed some temporary invisibility issues
Fixed audio tracks not always being listed in Main Menu audio options
Fixed tribal units with a raid target counting towards a tribal camp's defend threshold or raid start threshold
Fixed edge case with Carthage3 African Invasion goal not completing
Fixed iGovernorCostModifier applying to orders (affects Darius dynasty and mods)
Fixed Wrath of Gods scenario map size
Changed depots in test branch