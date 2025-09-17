- Added a "Notes" section for each segment in Database Items.
- Added a Clear and Add Battle Log script command.
- Updated how Database handles collapsing menu.
- Fixed an issue with Ignored (and Caterpillar Follower) entities from being able to provide "support" (e.g. stand on top of/ramp/etc).
- Fixed an (future, not yet found) issue with placeholder character when starting a new game.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
