17 September 2025 Build 20020880 Edited 17 September 2025 – 19:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Notes" section for each segment in Database Items.
  • Added a Clear and Add Battle Log script command.
  • Updated how Database handles collapsing menu.
  • Fixed an issue with Ignored (and Caterpillar Follower) entities from being able to provide "support" (e.g. stand on top of/ramp/etc).
  • Fixed an (future, not yet found) issue with placeholder character when starting a new game.

