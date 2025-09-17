 Skip to content
17 September 2025
Known Issues

  • Higher crash rate on map load for Workshop Assault. We're currently looking for a fix


Changes

  • Increased damage flygin mech takes second phase by 50% on solo on Workshop Assault
  • Increase rewards on solo with 1 extra armor slot on Workshop Assault
  • Decreased Pink passive mana from 322 to 290 /5s on Workshop Assault
  • Added passive healing to Yellow (10k hp per 5s) on Workshop Assault
  • Made Yellow on solo turn off fans and fire for 90 seconds from 60 on Workshop Assault
  • Made Flying Mech teleport to the middle of the arena when vulnerable on Workshop Assault
  • Wave 17 evs can now Protom Beam the player on Workshop Assault
  • Tweaked Akatiti Survival to attempt to make it more friendly to farm
  • Changes to Workshop Assault damage dealt and received
    Decrease damage dealt assault 4p by 10%
    Increase damage taken assault 4p by 5%
    Increase damage taken gauntlet 4p by 10%
    Decrease damage dealt gauntlet 4p by 20%

    Decrease damage dealt assault 3p by 5%
    Increase damage taken gauntlet 3p by 5%
    Decrease damage dealt gauntlet 3p by 5%

    Increase damage dealt gauntlet 2p by 5%

    Increase damage dealt gauntlet 1p by 25%
  • Reduced Workshop Assault bosses taken damage from Proton Beam by 25%
  • Increased the length of the Great Turkey Hunt


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Tinkerer's Workshop campaign crashing at the end of the boss phase

For Etheria!

