Known Issues
- Higher crash rate on map load for Workshop Assault. We're currently looking for a fix
Changes
- Increased damage flygin mech takes second phase by 50% on solo on Workshop Assault
- Increase rewards on solo with 1 extra armor slot on Workshop Assault
- Decreased Pink passive mana from 322 to 290 /5s on Workshop Assault
- Added passive healing to Yellow (10k hp per 5s) on Workshop Assault
- Made Yellow on solo turn off fans and fire for 90 seconds from 60 on Workshop Assault
- Made Flying Mech teleport to the middle of the arena when vulnerable on Workshop Assault
- Wave 17 evs can now Protom Beam the player on Workshop Assault
- Tweaked Akatiti Survival to attempt to make it more friendly to farm
- Changes to Workshop Assault damage dealt and received
Decrease damage dealt assault 4p by 10%
Increase damage taken assault 4p by 5%
Increase damage taken gauntlet 4p by 10%
Decrease damage dealt gauntlet 4p by 20%
Decrease damage dealt assault 3p by 5%
Increase damage taken gauntlet 3p by 5%
Decrease damage dealt gauntlet 3p by 5%
Increase damage dealt gauntlet 2p by 5%
Increase damage dealt gauntlet 1p by 25%
- Reduced Workshop Assault bosses taken damage from Proton Beam by 25%
- Increased the length of the Great Turkey Hunt
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Tinkerer's Workshop campaign crashing at the end of the boss phase
