Major 17 September 2025 Build 20020455 Edited 17 September 2025 – 19:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the Pet system - go on expeditions, find different rarity of eggs and hatch different pets. Level them up to get their bonuses higher

  • Big performance optimization for the whole game

  • Added 1 new talent to the chronomage to support it's AFK nature

  • Added another batch of steam achievements

  • Added another ascendancy bonus: kills threshold reduction(you need less kills to progress to next levels)

Inventory changes:

  • Changed the starting inventory slots from 10 to 18

  • Added tags which you can press to only see the particular item types in the inventory

  • Added hover-over effect when hovering over items in the inventory

  • You can no longer delete equipped items

UI changes:

  • Full professional main screen UI re-work

  • You can now drag around most of the menus

  • Clicking on a menu brings it on top

  • Every menu closes with ESC button

  • Crafting panel now opens the crafting details on the right side instead of on top

  • Added confirmation window when trying to ascend

  • Buildings resource generated now shows: resource/second, resource/minute, resource/hour and tick

  • Changed notations from pure letters to E+X

  • Small tweaks in the expedition info UI

  • Added % of HP on enemies

  • Remade the first background's foliage/effects

    Misc:

  • Keeping the current selected level is now moved to global saves(so you can continue via steam cloud on other devices)

  • Buffs to some expeditions % success rates and changes some timers

    Fixes:

  • Fix for the game not always properly starting when not focused(for instance alt+tabbed)

  • Fix for weapons sometimes loosing their damage or reverting to level 1 damage

  • Fixed synergies properly applying when bulk buying follower levels

  • Another potential fix on workers not giving increases to buildings ~level 30-31

  • Fixed the heavy stuttering when using consumables, especially using bags

  • A potential fix to ultra-wide monitors(please write feedback if it works or not)

Changed files in this update

