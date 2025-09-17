Added the Pet system - go on expeditions, find different rarity of eggs and hatch different pets. Level them up to get their bonuses higher
Big performance optimization for the whole game
Added 1 new talent to the chronomage to support it's AFK nature
Added another batch of steam achievements
Added another ascendancy bonus: kills threshold reduction(you need less kills to progress to next levels)
Inventory changes:
Changed the starting inventory slots from 10 to 18
Added tags which you can press to only see the particular item types in the inventory
Added hover-over effect when hovering over items in the inventory
You can no longer delete equipped items
UI changes:
Full professional main screen UI re-work
You can now drag around most of the menus
Clicking on a menu brings it on top
Every menu closes with ESC button
Crafting panel now opens the crafting details on the right side instead of on top
Added confirmation window when trying to ascend
Buildings resource generated now shows: resource/second, resource/minute, resource/hour and tick
Changed notations from pure letters to E+X
Small tweaks in the expedition info UI
Added % of HP on enemies
Remade the first background's foliage/effects
Misc:
Keeping the current selected level is now moved to global saves(so you can continue via steam cloud on other devices)
Buffs to some expeditions % success rates and changes some timers
Fixes:
Fix for the game not always properly starting when not focused(for instance alt+tabbed)
Fix for weapons sometimes loosing their damage or reverting to level 1 damage
Fixed synergies properly applying when bulk buying follower levels
Another potential fix on workers not giving increases to buildings ~level 30-31
Fixed the heavy stuttering when using consumables, especially using bags
A potential fix to ultra-wide monitors(please write feedback if it works or not)
Changed files in this update