Added the Pet system - go on expeditions, find different rarity of eggs and hatch different pets. Level them up to get their bonuses higher

Big performance optimization for the whole game

Added another ascendancy bonus: kills threshold reduction(you need less kills to progress to next levels)

Added another batch of steam achievements

Added 1 new talent to the chronomage to support it's AFK nature

Inventory changes:

You can no longer delete equipped items

Added hover-over effect when hovering over items in the inventory

Added tags which you can press to only see the particular item types in the inventory

Changed the starting inventory slots from 10 to 18

UI changes:

Full professional main screen UI re-work

You can now drag around most of the menus

Clicking on a menu brings it on top

Every menu closes with ESC button

Crafting panel now opens the crafting details on the right side instead of on top

Added confirmation window when trying to ascend

Buildings resource generated now shows: resource/second, resource/minute, resource/hour and tick

Changed notations from pure letters to E+X

Small tweaks in the expedition info UI

Added % of HP on enemies

Remade the first background's foliage/effects Misc:

Keeping the current selected level is now moved to global saves(so you can continue via steam cloud on other devices)

Buffs to some expeditions % success rates and changes some timers Fixes:

Fix for the game not always properly starting when not focused(for instance alt+tabbed)

Fix for weapons sometimes loosing their damage or reverting to level 1 damage

Fixed synergies properly applying when bulk buying follower levels

Another potential fix on workers not giving increases to buildings ~level 30-31

Fixed the heavy stuttering when using consumables, especially using bags