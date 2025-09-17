Improved

- Can go back with A key when you are not in input mode, and foward with D. This makes navigation back and forward much quicker when browsing horses, where you don't need to move mouse to top bar

- Add social description in the horse and person detail descriptions of their closest friends and enemies

- Show trade history in horse trade tab,

- In horse description added where horse has born (if it has parents) and last trade

- If NPC owner of stable dies, another NPC will inherit the stable

- Balancing racing to try to make horses more even to get less speread in races

- Added racing gear (blinkers, facemasks, halters and legwraps), you can change gear in horse options. We are still working on these, and some colors are not working correctly.



Fixed

- Localization menu dropdown duplicate options

- Align stuff better on horse and person view

- There was a bug where if you accepted a sponsorship, you could never accept another. This is now fixed

- Excluded sanctuary and liquidated stables from bidding in auction

- Some social events being all caps

- Instead of age we showed unix timestamp in race details

- When a award was won, relationship was formed with stable, but this was unintentional

- When race was full, it got removed from the registration panel, now you will see all races

- Unlock zoom in pre-race

- When double clicking race result and also race preview, fixed multiple issues in these tables

- Live races should not have white bar at bottom anymore