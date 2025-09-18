What's new in the game in September?
Base game:
-Steam deck most common issues have been fixed
-You asked for it, now you have it! Infinite save slots feature has been added
-I have added a Robot-made German localization: expect a 7/10 Quality.
The East is Red:
-A new action has been added: Panda diplomacy. It becomes available in 1957, and gives you a free increase in relationship with the country of your choice. (not exactly free, it will cost you a Giant Panda)
-4 new geostrategical advantages have been added to China, they all extend the country's sphere of influence, so the players can feel less cornered in mid game.
Grandeur et Illusions:
The France DLC will also extend the game’s timeline to cover the years 1945–1949.
It comes with more content than the other DLCs — and please forgive me for that. It’s not really my fault… I’m French.
I can now confirm the DLC release date: September 29th.
You can already wishlist it here:
