What's new in the game in September?

Base game:

-Steam deck most common issues have been fixed

-You asked for it, now you have it! Infinite save slots feature has been added

-I have added a Robot-made German localization: expect a 7/10 Quality.

The East is Red:

-A new action has been added: Panda diplomacy. It becomes available in 1957, and gives you a free increase in relationship with the country of your choice. (not exactly free, it will cost you a Giant Panda)

-4 new geostrategical advantages have been added to China, they all extend the country's sphere of influence, so the players can feel less cornered in mid game.

Grandeur et Illusions:

The France DLC will also extend the game’s timeline to cover the years 1945–1949.

It comes with more content than the other DLCs — and please forgive me for that. It’s not really my fault… I’m French.

I can now confirm the DLC release date: September 29th.

You can already wishlist it here:

