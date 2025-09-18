 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Borderlands® 4 Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20020358 Edited 18 September 2025 – 07:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's new in the game in September?

Base game:

-Steam deck most common issues have been fixed
-You asked for it, now you have it! Infinite save slots feature has been added

-I have added a Robot-made German localization: expect a 7/10 Quality.

The East is Red:

-A new action has been added: Panda diplomacy. It becomes available in 1957, and gives you a free increase in relationship with the country of your choice. (not exactly free, it will cost you a Giant Panda)

-4 new geostrategical advantages have been added to China, they all extend the country's sphere of influence, so the players can feel less cornered in mid game.

Grandeur et Illusions:

The France DLC will also extend the game’s timeline to cover the years 1945–1949.

It comes with more content than the other DLCs — and please forgive me for that. It’s not really my fault… I’m French.

I can now confirm the DLC release date: September 29th.

You can already wishlist it here:

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3204122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link